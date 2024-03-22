Flat Glass Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Flat Glass Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Flat Glass Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the flat glass market size is predicted to reach $51.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.
The growth in the flat glass market is due to the rising number of solar energy installations. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest flat glass market share. Major players in the flat glass market include Sisecam Group, AGC Inc., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Vitro S.A.B. de C.V., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Cardinal Glass Industries Inc.
Flat Glass Market Segments
• By Product: Basic Float Glass, Toughened Glass, Coated Glass, Laminated Glass, Extra Clear Glass And Other Products
• By Process: Float, Rolled Sheet
• By End User: Construction And Infrastructure, Automotive And Transportation, Solar Energy And Other End-Use Industries
• By Geography: The global flat glass market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Flat glass or sheet glass refers to a type of glass that is produced in a plane form and is manufactured by combining sand and other components in a liquid. Flat glass can also be used in architectural and automotive applications.
