Taxi And Limousine Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Taxi And Limousine Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the taxi and limousine services market size is predicted to reach $170.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.
The growth in the taxi and limousine services market is due to the increasing demand for transportation services. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest taxi and limousine services market share. Major players in the taxi and limousine services market include Uber Technologies, Inc., Didi Chuxing Technology Co., Lyft, Inc., Grab Holdings Inc., Gett, Inc., Addison Lee Limited.
Taxi And Limousine Services Market Segments
By Type: Online Taxi Services, Tele And Offline Taxi Services, Limousine Services
By Distance: Long-Distance, Short-Distance
By Application: Adults, Children
By Geography: The global taxi and limousine services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Taxi and limousine services refer to services in which vehicles are used in transportation and travel that provide passenger transportation via automobiles or vans or provide an array of specialty and luxury passenger transportation services via limousine or luxury sedan, generally on a reserved and on-demand basis.
