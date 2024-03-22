Electric Toothbrush Market Size Expected To Reach$4.92 Billion By 2028

The electric toothbrush market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. ”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Electric Toothbrush Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the electric toothbrush market size is predicted to reach $4.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.

The growth in the electric toothbrush market is due to the rise in dental problems. North America region is expected to hold the largest electric toothbrush market share. Major players in the electric toothbrush market include Procter & Gamble Company, Panasonic Corporation, Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd., Risun Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.

Electric Toothbrush Market Segments
•By Product: Battery, Rechargeable
•By Bristle: Soft, Nanometer
•By Technology: Rotational, Vibrational
•By End-User: Adults, Children, Geriatric
•By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets or Hypermarkets, Pharmacy or Drug Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Channels
•By Geography: The global electric toothbrush market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Electric toothbrushes refer to the brush that makes bristle motions by using a rechargeable battery charged through inductive charging to clean the teeth. The electric toothbrush is used to clean teeth, gums, and tongue to remove plaque and reduce gingivitis.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Electric Toothbrush Market Characteristics
3. Electric Toothbrush Market TrendsAnd Strategies
4. Electric Toothbrush Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Electric Toothbrush Market SizeAnd Growth
……
27. Electric Toothbrush Market Competitor LandscapeAnd Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Electric Toothbrush Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

