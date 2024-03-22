Global Concrete Admixtures Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Concrete Admixtures Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The concrete admixtures market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $19.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Concrete Admixtures Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the concrete admixtures market size is predicted to reach $19.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

The growth in the concrete admixtures market is due to the increase in demand from the construction sector. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest concrete admixtures market share. Major players in the concrete admixtures market include BASF SE, CRH PLC, Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH, Holcim Limited, Concrete Additives and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Cemex S.a.b. De C.v., The India Cement Limited.

Concrete Admixtures Market Segments

• By Type: Water Reducing Admixtures, Water-Proofing Admixtures, Accelerating Admixtures, Air-Entraining Agents, Retarding Admixtures, Other Types

• By Application: Re-Inforced Concrete, Non Re-Inforced Concrete

• By End User: Commercial, Residential, Infrastructure, Industrial

• By Geography: The global concrete admixtures market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Concrete admixtures are natural or manufactured chemicals or additives added during concrete mixing to enhance specific properties such as workability, durability, or early/final strength of the fresh or hardened concrete. Concrete admixture is a construction material composed of cement, fine aggregates (sand) and coarse aggregates (small stones) mixed with water which hardens with time.

