BNB Chain Looks to Expand L2 Ecosystem; Introduces RaaS to Streamline Establishment of New L2 Blockchains

DUBAI, UAE, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rollup-as-a-Service (RaaS) will enable large-scale Dapps, enterprise and BNB Chain to establish custom L2s on BNB Smart Chain

BNB Chain, the community-driven blockchain ecosystem that includes the world’s largest smart contract blockchain, today unveiled its Rollup-as-a-Service (RaaS) solution for building Layer 2 blockchains (L2s) on BNB Chain. RaaS provides large-scale Dapps, enterprise and BNB Chain itself with the technological infrastructure needed to deploy dedicated L2s on BNB Smart Chain (BSC), further expanding the L2 ecosystem.

Rollup-as-a-Service is a significant advancement in the blockchain sphere. Specifically designed for Dapps and blockchain projects, RaaS offers a cost-effective and efficient pathway for building and deploying rollup networks. This approach not only facilitates further development but also enables the creation of unique ecosystems tailored to specific user bases.

Projects from verticals like gaming, DeFi, AI, DePin, DeSoc and more can leverage BNB Chain’s RaaS offering by collaborating with specialized service providers such as AltLayer, NodeReal, and Movement Labs. RaaS on BNB Chain also offers versatility with rollup management and no-code deployment options.

The L2s established via RaaS on BNB Chain will be built on BSC, which persists as the foundational Layer 1 blockchain (L1) and governance chain of BNB Chain. A DeFi hub, BSC combines a thriving L1 ecosystem with affordability, stability and the scalability demonstrated during its all-time high of 32 million daily transactions in late 2023.

The BNB Chain Core Development Team stated: “Our ethos is rooted in collaboration and Web3 mass adoption. By combining the power of RaaS and the interconnectivity capabilities of our ecosystem, developers will have a comprehensive toolkit to build efficient and scalable Layer 2s on BSC. This makes BNB Chain a true ‘one-stop shop’ for all users’ Web3 building needs.”

BNB Chain envisions a collaborative future for the blockchain space. Through opBNB Connect, which facilitates the interconnection of all L2s built on BSC, an integrated network emerges. This interconnected ecosystem enables shared benefits and innovation across diverse L2 blockchain projects.

In addition to RaaS, the focuses of the BNB Chain 2024 Outlook revolve around the “One BNB'' multi-chain paradigm. This paradigm interconnects BSC, opBNB, and BNB Greenfield to address the need for an integrated tech stack facilitating the transition of applications to fully on-chain Web3 frameworks.

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-driven blockchain ecosystem that seeks to remove barriers to Web3 adoption. Powered by BNB, it includes the world’s largest L1 blockchain, the EVM-compatible BNB Smart Chain, and fosters a multi-chain ecosystem with BNB Greenfield and opBNB. Offering ultra-low gas fees and superior TPS, the BNB Chain ecosystem hosts thousands of dApps across DeFi, metaverse, gaming, SocialFi, NFTs and infrastructure, each of which adds value to its ecosystem.

BNB Chain fosters impactful Web3 innovation with its BNB Chain Builder Support Program. This includes the MVB accelerator program, run in partnership with Binance Labs and CMC Labs.

