Toiletries Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Toiletries Global Market Report 2024

The toiletries market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $620.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%.” — The Business Research Company

As per TBRC's market forecast, the toiletries market size is predicted to reach $620.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%.

The growth in the toiletries market is due to the ageing population. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest toiletries market share. Major players in the toiletries market include Itochu Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Tesco PLC, The Procter & Gamble Company, Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd., Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Toiletries Market Segments

• By Type: Lotions (Including Sunscreens), Hair Preparations, Face Creams, Perfumes, Shaving Preparations, Other Cosmetic Preparations

• By Preference: Mass, Premium

• By Gender: Male, Female

• By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, E-Commerce, Pharmacy Stores, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global toiletries market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The toiletry refers to products and items that are used to clean and groom such as everyday shampoo, and soaps. The toiletries are convenience products that can be carried easily and anywhere.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Toiletries Market Characteristics

3. Toiletries Market Trends And Strategies

4. Toiletries Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Toiletries Market Size And Growth

……

27. Toiletries Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Toiletries Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

