CIOReview Names LoginRadius as the Top Customer IAM Platform for 2024
Leading provider of Customer IAM recognized by Top US Business Magazine for delivering seamless customer journeysSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, a leading global provider of customer identity and access management (CIAM) solutions, announced its recognition as the “Top Customer IAM Platform for 2024” by CIOReview Magazine, a leading US print and digital magazine for decision-makers, C-suite executives and industry experts.
The magazine recently evaluated LoginRadius' capabilities in offering cutting-edge no-code CIAM and empowering brands with "unparalleled scale, seamless implementation, and top-notch system performance." Driven by a suite of customer-centric solutions, the company is redefining the benchmark for secure brand-customer interactions.
CEO of LoginRadius, Rakesh Soni says, ”We are immensely proud to be a key player in the global identity management industry, and this recognition further validates how our CIAM has delivered for our customers across various touch points.”
“A key facet of this recognition is the innovators and leaders who have supported our journey. We are dedicated to empowering them to drive growth and seize market opportunities by revolutionizing contemporary IAM. A consultative methodology beyond mere transactions to build lasting partnerships is what we strive to bring to the table,” adds Soni.
In 2024, the company is set to reinvent CIAM by developing AI capabilities. With customer-centric solutions at its core, LoginRadius plans to establish fresh benchmarks for seamless implementation, performance, and securing brand-customer interactions.
You can read the recent coverage: https://magazine.cioreview.com/magazines/March2024/CIAM_Platform/
About CIOReview
CIOReview is a leading print and digital magazine that bridges the gap between enterprise technology vendors and buyers.
The magazine acts as a reliable source of knowledge and a platform where C-suite executives, industry experts, technology buyers, and other decision-makers can share their valuable insights on emerging technology trends in the market.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application.
The company offers open-source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third-party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 500 brands, with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.
Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly have named the company a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM). Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.
