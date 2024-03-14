Submit Release
KeborMed Launches Innovative Partnership Program to Build a Dynamic Digital Health Ecosystem

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KeborMed, the connected care platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Partnership Program, designed to foster a comprehensive ecosystem of technology and service providers in the healthcare sector.

This strategic initiative invites partners to leverage KeborMed’s ISO 13485 certified platform for the efficient development, deployment, validation and compliance management of digital health applications, enhancing their ability to seamlessly deliver connected digital health solutions. By collaborating with KeborMed, partners gain access to a vetted, compliant infrastructure, streamlining the path to market and driving efficiencies across the board.

“Our goal is to catalyze innovation in healthcare by creating a connected community of partners, each bringing unique strengths to address the challenges of modern care delivery,” said Radu Iancu, CEO of KeborMed. “We're deeply encouraged by the overwhelming interest in our partnership program and are eager to collaborate with our partners. Together, we're not just accelerating the journey of healthcare innovations to market and optimizing costs, but we're also unlocking access to state-of-the-art solutions through KeborMed's platform and our partners’ technology services as a unit. This enables healthcare innovators to not only launch their solutions faster and more economically but also to leverage cutting-edge connectivity technologies that enhance patient care and operational excellence,” added Radu Iancu.

The Partnership Program is a key component of KeborMed’s strategy to expand its footprint in the digital health space, providing a scalable framework that supports the growth of its partners. This approach not only accelerates the development of new digital health solutions but also enhances their overall quality and performance, boosting their adaptability and ease of future updates and maintenance, leveraging the main advantages of using the KeborMed platform.

Reflecting on the launch of our Partnership Program, Ana Maria Piso-Grigore, KeborMed’s Head of R&D, shared, “This initiative represents a significant milestone in our journey to redefine how digital health solutions are brought to market. By collaborating with partners, we're not just expanding our platform's reach, but we're enhancing the fabric of digital health innovation. Our collective expertise is our greatest asset in driving forward solutions that truly matter.”

For more information about the KeborMed Partnership Program and how to become a partner, visit kebormed.com and reach out to the KeborMed team.

About KeborMed
KeborMed offers a robust ISO 13485 certified Platform as a Service (PaaS) that integrates and drives a multitude of healthcare applications and innovations. Streamlining digital health connectivity with a plug-and-play implementation that ensures genuine platform savings and measurable results, it allows our clients and partners to effortlessly acquire, process and share device data, ensuring compliance with industry regulations, in a manner that’s flexible, scalable, interoperable, and ready to evolve with their products. See https://www.kebormed.com/

Yoanna Rau
KeborMed Inc.
yoanna@kebormed.com
Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


