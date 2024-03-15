Global Carbon Black Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Carbon Black Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Carbon Black Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the carbon black market size is predicted to reach $26.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

The growth in the carbon black market is due to the rising construction activities. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest carbon black market share. Major players in the carbon black market include BASF SE, Dow Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, China Synthetic Rubber Corp., International CSRC Investment Holdings Co. Ltd.

Carbon Black Market Segments

• By Type: Furnace Black, Channel Black, Thermal Black, Acetylene Black, Other Types

• By Grade: Standard Grade, Specialty Grade

• By Application: Tire, Non-Tire Rubber, Inks and Coating, Plastic, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global carbon black market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The carbon black is used as a protective coating for plastics, and resistors for electronic circuits. It refers to a fine black powder composed of elemental carbon which is produced by pyrolysis of low-value oil residues and partial burning at high temperatures under controlled process conditions. Carbon black is used to strengthen rubber in tires and acts as a pigment, ultraviolet stabilizer, and conductive or insulating agent in rubber, plastic, ink, and coating applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Carbon Black Market Characteristics

3. Carbon Black Market Trends And Strategies

4. Carbon Black Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Carbon Black Market Size And Growth

……

27. Carbon Black Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Carbon Black Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

