Global Emulsifiers Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

It will grow to $9.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 23, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the emulsifiers market size is predicted to reach $9.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.

The growth in the emulsifiers market is due to the increasing demand for emulsifiers in the food industry for packaged and convenience food worldwide. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest emulsifiers market share. Major players in the emulsifiers market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Kerry Group PLC, Dow Inc., Palsgaard A/S, Evonik Industries AG.

Emulsifiers Market Segments

• By Product: Lecithin, Mono And Di-Glycerides, Stearyl Lactylates, Sorbitan Esters, Polyglycerol Esters, Other Products

• By Chemical Structure: Natural, Synthetics, Semi-Synthetics

• By Application: Food Emulsifiers, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Oilfield Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global emulsifiers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The emulsifiers act as a surfactant that stabilizes the emulsions. Emulsifiers also called emulgents, are surface-active agents that act at the interface between two immiscible liquids such as oil and water, allowing them to be blended into stable emulsions, by maintaining the stability of the mixture. Emulsifiers also reduce stickiness, control crystallization, and prevent separation and are present in ready-made sauces, mayonnaise, soups, and many other food products in which the combination of oil and aqueous phase is needed. They are also found in dairy products such as milk, cream, butter, cheese, yogurt, and various kinds of sweets, such as chocolate, chocolate bars, and marshmallows.

