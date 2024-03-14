Jasmine's Networking Event 2024: Fostering Connections and Insight in Toronto's Business Community
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jasmine's Networking Event, a staple in Toronto's business networking scene, was successfully held on January 18, 2024, at the Bayview Golf and Country Club. Orchestrated by Jasmine Wang, founder of Green Elephant Investments, the event welcomed nearly 200 entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and professionals for an evening of insightful discussions and networking.
The event featured presentations from senior executives across Toronto's key industries, offering valuable insights into recent trends and the impact of economic policies on sectors such as real estate.
Notable speakers included:
Russell Godwin, Senior Vice President, Jones Lang LaSalle Real Estate Services
Kenneth Skinner, Senior Director, MPA Morrison Park Advisors
Max Vo, CEO, Montcrest Asset Management
Jason Xu, CEO, Kingdom Development
Danny DiNardo, President, Integrated Building & Design Corporation (IBD)
Pierce Ji, CEO, Landeal Asset Management
Robert Xu, CEO, DX Financial
Simon Cui, Richmond Hill City Councillor
Marilyn Crawford, Deputy Mayor and Regional Councillor of Ajax
Robert Lane, Former CEO, Commodore Business Machines
Neil Pakey, President and CEO, Nieuport Aviation
Simon Long, Key Account Director, Global Growth at SHOPLAZZA
Shishir Lakhani, Advisor, Associated Senior Executives
Yifei Zhao, Operations Director, ALTEX DRONEHUB
Attendees had the opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations, reflecting on the past year's business dynamics and gaining fresh perspectives on future industry directions. The event was praised for its professional yet relaxed atmosphere, facilitating connections and fostering a sense of community among Toronto's diverse business professionals.
Jasmine Wang shared her journey and the growth of Green Elephant Investments, highlighting the company's focus on real estate and development. "I am deeply grateful to all who joined us, making the evening truly special. It was an honour to share our vision and journey towards a brighter, interconnected future," said Wang.
For more information about Jasmine's Networking Event and to watch Jasmine Wang's story, please visit Jasmine's Networking Event Website.
Jasmine Wang
Recap of Jasmine's Networking Event 2024