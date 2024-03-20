Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month Highlight: The Natural Potential of Pao Pereira in Cancer Care

Sylvie Beljanski

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month spotlights the pivotal role of breakthrough treatments in the ongoing battle against colorectal cancer. Among these advancements is Pao Pereira, a natural compound researched by Dr. Mirko Beljanski while working at the Pasteur Institute in Paris. It is known for its effectiveness against a broad spectrum of cancer cells. This is particularly important given the global impact of colorectal cancer, which ranks as the third most common cancer diagnosis and the second leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States, as reported by Cancer.net.

Recent studies on colorectal cancer, including a publication from Chang Gung University in Taiwan, have explored the benefits of flavopereirine, a powerful substance found in Pao Pereira. This research highlights its effectiveness against colorectal cancer by significantly reducing cancer cells' survival and triggering their natural self-destruct process in lab tests and animal studies. Flavopereirine works by targeting and shutting down specific pathways that cancer cells use to grow and spread while simultaneously boosting P53—a crucial protein that helps stop tumor growth.

"These findings reveal the potential of flavopereirine, from Pao Pereira, as a hopeful option for treating colorectal cancer, pointing to a future with more effective treatments for this challenging disease. Moreover, the unique beauty of Pao pereira is its ability to target cancerous cells while leaving healthy cells alone. That, along with the synergy of action observed with many chemotherapies, explains why the Beljanski Foundation is so eager to continue funding research with this compound," says Sylvie Beljanski, President and Founder of The Beljanski Foundation.

Traditionally utilized in South American medicine to fight malaria and fevers, Pao Pereira is now used by today's scientific community as a potential adjunct to the treatment for many types of cancer, including colorectal cancer. The species' sustainability and the number of scientific publications dedicated to researching the extracts are part of its appeal to people looking for a natural approach.

Founded in 1999 by bestselling author and entrepreneur Sylvie Beljanski, The Beljanski Foundation is committed to advancing cancer research and promoting holistic treatment and prevention methods. Expanding upon Dr. Mirko Beljanski's original groundbreaking work, the Foundation supports research endeavors and disseminates information about natural solutions that can work in synergy with conventional medical treatments. With its contributions, The Beljanski Foundation seeks to significantly help win the war on cancer, highlighting the importance of further investigating natural compounds like Pao Pereira for their therapeutic benefits.

