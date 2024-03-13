Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,473 in the last 365 days.

CDT Files Comments with FTC in Response to COPPA Updates

On March 11, CDT filed comments with the Federal Trade Commission in response to their proposed updates to the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) Rule. In the comments, we make several arguments:

  1. The COPPA Rule should include strong data minimization requirements;
  2. The FTC should strengthen and adopt its proposals around direct notice, verifiable parental consent mechanisms, and retention and deletion of children’s data;
  3. The definitions of biometric data and inferred data should be clarified, as should requirements around content personalization;
  4. The “child directed” determination should include, as proposed, a totality of the circumstances analysis, and the FTC should not require “constructive knowledge”; and
  5. The proposed educational exception to parental consent should be adopted with several important changes.

See the full comments here.

You just read:

CDT Files Comments with FTC in Response to COPPA Updates

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more