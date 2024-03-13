Bahamas Welcomes 20,009 Passengers in Historic Port Event

HISTORIC DAY FOR NASSAU CRUISE PORT AS SEVEN SHIPS DOCK

On Tuesday, March 12, 2024, Nassau Cruise Port witnessed an unprecedented event as seven ships sailed into port, bringing 20,009 exuberant passengers to our shores. The ships in port yesterday included Carnival Liberty, Vision of the Seas, Disney Wish, Independence of the Seas, Sea Cloud Spirit, Carnival Paradise, and Carnival Elation.

The record-breaking day came just ten months after the official grand opening of the newly redeveloped Nassau Cruise Port on May 26, 2023. The upgraded port boasts six improved berths capable of accommodating mega-yachts and the largest cruise ships in the world, including Oasis-class and Icon class vessels.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, the Port Marketplace and Port Plaza were filled Bahamian music by performers who entertained the thousands of guests before they ventured into downtown.

Marques Williams, Operations Manager, expressed his gratitude to port partners who played a vital role in handling the seven-ship day.

“This is a historic moment for The Bahamas and Nassau Cruise Port,” Williams said. “It’s the first time we’ve had seven ships in port on the same day. This achievement is all thanks to a lot of teamwork. I have to give a big shout-out to the Nassau Harbour Pilot Association – they did a fantastic job maneuvering these vessels into port.”

Mike Maura, Chief Executive Officer, said, “March 12th, 2024, will go down in history as an incredible triumph for all Bahamians. Our operations team worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth process for all vessels calling at our port today. I thank our operations team, the Nassau Harbour Pilot Association, and every other team and partner who worked to ensure this successful execution. Today signifies that Nassau remains a highly sought-after tourism destination, and that people still believe it’s better in The Bahamas.”