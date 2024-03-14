BOC Sciences to Exhibit at Drug Discovery Chemistry 2024, Booth #117
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOC Sciences, a tech-driven company, is delighted to announce that its team will be participating in the prestigious Drug Discovery Chemistry (DDC) conference in April 2024. The company will be situated at booth #117, showcasing its quality chemical materials and advanced technologies.
DDC is an annual event that gathers researchers, scientists, and experts from across the globe who are involved in the dynamic field of drug discovery. DDC builds a perfect bridge for thought-sharing and networking, reputed to be a must-attend conference for everyone in the drug discovery industry.
Conference Details:
Hilton Bayfront
San Diego, USA, CA & Virtual
April 1 - 4, 2024
BOC Sciences booth #117
"This is the first collaboration between BOC Sciences and DDC. Our experienced expert team is well prepared to bring researchers details as well as insights into our brand at the grand meeting," said the project management director of BOC Sciences, "welcome to visit our booth #117 to get connected!"
BOC Sciences has been a part of the drug discovery supply chain for years. It is now capable of manufacturing thousands of molecules spanning the fields of drug discovery, chemistry, and life sciences. As disclosed earlier by the director, BOC Sciences' 2024 exhibition highlights include:
Chemical Molecules: Peptides and Amino Acids, Nucleosides and Phosphoramidites, Inhibitors, Vaccine Adjuvants, Proteolysis Targeting Chimera (PROTAC), RNA Modulators, RNAi Products, Impurities, Carbohydrates, and Building Blocks.
Technologies: XDC Bioconjugation Services, CRO Solutions, and Fermentation CDMO
BOC Sciences' experts will be available at DDC 2024 to introduce how these offerings can be integrated with customers' objectives and ensure project success. Besides, BOC Sciences highly emphasizes personalization for each individual project. It's recommended for researchers who are seeking customized technical support to join the meeting and explore further. Representatives are eager to discuss how they can help address challenges in the realm of drug discovery.
Optimizing small molecules for tomorrow's therapeutics is a shared objective between BOC Sciences and DDC. "I firmly believe that the 2024 conference will take our vision a step forward," commented the director.
Interested visitors can keep updated with BOC Sciences' participation in Drug Discovery Chemistry 2024 at its event page.
About BOC Sciences:
BOC Sciences is a trusted provider of comprehensive and high-quality (bio)chemicals. This company assists researchers in their drug discovery efforts with a broad range of solutions, including custom synthesis, contract research, process development, and analytical services. Its dynamic and customer-oriented approach makes it a preferred partner for many in the industry.
Linna Green
About BOC Sciences:
BOC Sciences is a trusted provider of comprehensive and high-quality (bio)chemicals. This company assists researchers in their drug discovery efforts with a broad range of solutions, including custom synthesis, contract research, process development, and analytical services. Its dynamic and customer-oriented approach makes it a preferred partner for many in the industry.
Linna Green
BOC Sciences
