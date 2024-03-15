Carbershop Launches Second Version of Digital Car Key; moki - Gateway to Auto Access and Remote Key Sharing

moki moki product Inserting car key in the moki

Introducing the long-awaited moki on Kickstarter, starting March 12, 2024, where backers can pre-order at 30% off retail.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbershop, founded in South Korea in 2017, achieved success in 2022 by developing the first unmanned car key storage box in Korea. By placing the key in the storage box, users can freely open and close their car doors through Carbershop's app. The product was launched in 2022 and is currently being sold enthusiastically. While exploring global market entry, a second version of digital car key that eliminates the need for complex procedures when transitioning from traditional car keys to digital ones.

The latest version of moki is Carbershop's second version of a digital car key. The initial version, Called “The Cup,” was released in 2020. Carbershop launched the first version of the digital car key on Wadiz, the largest crowdfunding platform in Korea, back in 2020. In just 18 days, funding exceeded the $60,000 (USD) funding goal. After successfully launching in Korea, they further expanded their business into the Japanese market by launching The Cup on Makuake, the biggest crowdfunding platform in Japan. Despite the limitation of key model diversity, the campaign was met with overwhelming support and continues to see growing sales to this day. So far, they have achieved cumulative sales of 13,000 and gained 18,000 app users.

moki was launched on March 12 on Kickstarter and exceeded its funding goal in the first week. A notable feature of moki is that users can digitize their car key simply by placing the car key in the device. The product is not limited to luxury cars like Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW; it is also compatible with various car models from Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, and others. moki expanded compatibility to over 100 keys, along with operating auto-access mode and a car key sharing system remotely.

Karl Jang, CEO of Carbershop, expressed ambition "Our business initially began by providing intact car management services. However, we are now expanding beyond this core service, with our primary goal being to offer diverse car sharing services. We are committed to ensuring stable and professional services to establish strong customer relationships with our users."

moki is available on Kickstarter until April 11th.