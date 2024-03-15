De Novo Digital Secures $2 Million Funding
De Novo Digital, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for law firms, healthcare, SAAS, and education companies, completed a $2 million funding round, fueling the company's growth and innovation with a comprehensive rebranding, including new team members, new offices, and a new advanced website Content Management System (CMS) designed to streamline the process of creating, managing and optimizing digital content.
Dana Zeff, the esteemed managing partner of UnitLeader, a prominent family office with a keen focus on proptech innovations, has made a significant investment of $2 million into De Novo Digital. This strategic infusion of capital not only underscores Zeff's confidence in De Novo Digital's potential to disrupt the digital marketing landscape but also reflects her deep-rooted expertise in nurturing high-caliber marketing ventures. Prior to her involvement with UnitLeader, Zeff notably founded and led a marketing agency dedicated to the multifamily industry, which she successfully sold to Real Page in 2018 for over $110 million. This previous agency, under her leadership, grew to encompass a team of 140 professionals, highlighting her adeptness in scaling marketing operations to remarkable heights. Her investment into De Novo Digital is seen as a testament to her visionary approach to fostering innovative solutions within the marketing and proptech sectors, potentially steering the agency towards a future of exponential growth and industry leadership.
“At De Novo Digital, we understand that the art of digital marketing lies in timely and resonant messaging, which is pivotal for winning customers and driving essential business outcomes," said Nick Zamonis, the founder of De Novo Digital. "The fresh infusion of funding is strategically allocated to amplify our growth trajectory and escalate the value we offer to our clientele. Bolstered by an expanded roster of talent, a state-of-the-art office space, and a sophisticated content management system, we are at the vanguard of embracing cutting-edge generative AI technologies. Our commitment to excellence is unwavering as we consistently outperform leading agencies by delivering premium results at a fraction of the cost. We pride ourselves on our agility and foresight in the swiftly shifting technology domain, harnessing current trends and innovations to benefit our clients immediately."
As a result of its funding round, De Novo Digital successfully customized and rolled out a unique Content Management System (CMS) leveraging Payload CMS, designed to streamline the process of creating, managing, and optimizing digital content. This CMS provides the platform to strap on marketing technologies that minimize the amount of manual effort needed to drive results.
De Novo Digital expanded its team of talented professionals, welcoming seasoned experts in various fields of marketing. Cristina Tamberg a Senior Graphic Designer brings more than five years of design experience. This strategic growth initiative enhanced the company's capabilities in print and digital design and further strengthened its position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to maximize their online and offline presence.
To accommodate its growing team and facilitate collaboration, De Novo Digital relocated to a new, state-of-the-art office space. Located in San Diego, CA, the new office provides a dynamic environment conducive to creativity, innovation, and client-focused solutions.
