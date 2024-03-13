Province supports seniors living independent, healthy lives at home

CANADA, March 13 - Seniors in B.C. will be better supported to age safely at home thanks to the Province investing in home care and community-based services by recruiting and retaining more health-care workers, improving service delivery and expanding services for seniors.

“As B.C.’s population grows and ages, it is imperative that we continue to ensure people throughout the province have timely access to the health-care services they need closer to home,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “That’s why we are expanding home health and community-based services for seniors and supporting them to age safely with dignity and independence in the comfort of their homes. At the same time, we are strengthening other areas of our health-care system, so patients continue to benefit from the highest quality of care.”

The senior population in B.C. continues to grow, from 17.7% in 2017-18 to 19.6% in 2023-24. It is expected that 21.7% of people in British Columbia will be 65 and older by 2035-36.

That is why Budget 2024 provides more than $354 million over three years in both community-based seniors’ services and home health services to support more seniors to live safely in their own homes longer.

“By investing in community-based seniors services and home care, we are helping seniors to live in their homes and communities for longer and improving quality of life” said Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care. “This is part of our work to ensure seniors have access to the health care that they need as they age, in their home community and close to their loved ones.”

This includes $227 million to improve the quality of home health services for seniors by adding more health-care workers to the workforce. The Province will add more than 900 new health-care providers over three years to support seniors to live at home longer, including more than 400 full-time equivalent (FTE) postitions for community-based professional services and more than 500 FTEs for home-support workers.

With more nurses, social workers, physical therapists, occupational therapists and home-support workers, home health clients will have more access to comprehensive and responsive care. Seniors will see improved overnight response, more regular contact with their care manager and improved response to care needs that arise unexpectedly.

As well, $127 million will be invested to stabilize and expand high-demand services that operate provincewide for seniors. These services provide seniors with non-medical support, including assistance with day-to-day tasks, and deliver programs that help keep seniors physically active, socially engaged and connected to their communities.

Better at Home, a community-based program funded by the provincial government and managed by United Way BC, provides seniors with access to non-medical home support services such as grocery shopping, light housekeeping, light yard work, snow shovelling, minor home repairs, transportation to appointments and friendly visiting to help people stay independent longer in their own homes and connected to their communities.

There are currently 93 Better at Home programs in B.C., including two new programs this year, one in Lillooet and one in Fort Nelson, serving 260 communities, including First Nations communities.

The increased funding announced in Budget 2024 will enable the basket of services provided to seniors through Better at Home to expand and to provide a greater emphasis on social connection. New services being added will include support with referral and system navigation, peer support, expanded group activities, social meals and more flexible transportation options.

Three other community-based seniors’ programs will also be expanding with new funding. The first two, Family and Friend Caregiver Support Program and Therapeutic Activation Program for Seniors, will each expand by approximately six to seven program sites per year, starting in 2025-26. The third program, Social Prescribing, will show the most significant growth. Over the next two years, the number of Community Connector positions in B.C. will increase from 19 to approximately 90 Connectors across the province.

The Family and Friend Caregiver Support Program provides caregivers with supports and knowledge to navigate the health-care system and enhance their own well-being while caring for a loved one.

The Therapeutic Activation Program for Seniors helps seniors stay active and engaged in their communities by offering proactive outreach through daily and weekly telephone calls to participants, transportation to and from the program, nutritious meals, exercise programs, and recreational and educational activities that support participants’ physical and mental well-being.

The Community Connector positions will be integral to supporting seniors who are frail, or at risk of frailty, to develop health and wellness plans and then connect those seniors to the community programming and health services that meet their needs. Seniors who are less able to access services on their own will be prioritized.

To meet the increasing demand from British Columbia’s growing senior population over the past five years, the government has invested approximately $2 billion to expand and improve quality of care for seniors. This funding includes improvements in primary care, home health, long-term care and assisted living.

This investment into community-based seniors services and home care is supported by actions in B.C.’s Health Human Resources strategy, including the Health Career Access Program, which has filled more than 1,470 positions in home support settings since April 2021.

In addition, government is investing more than $2 billion in the redevelopment and replacement of long-term care facilities, including projects in Vancouver, Colwood, Abbotsford, Richmond, Nanaimo, Delta, Campbell River and Cranbrook.

Quotes:

Grace Lore, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill –

“As seniors get older, many of them prefer to age in their homes, where they are most comfortable and near their loved ones. This investment in home health and community care supports seniors to be able to remain in their homes safely and independently longer, enabling them to stay involved with their family, friends and community. It’s a big step toward delivering better health-care access for seniors and ensuring that when they need some additional supports on their aging journey, our public health-care system will be there for them.”

Kathy MacNeil, CEO for Island Health –

“We’re grateful for the Province’s investment, which empowers us to enhance the quality of life for our seniors at home. This investment not only enhances the core services we deliver in people’s homes and the community such as innovative respiratory therapy services, but also strengthens our efforts to recruit more health-care workers. This initiative reflects our shared commitment to seniors care.”

Kaye Kennish, executive director for James Bay Community Project –

“Many seniors rely on the support provided by community-based services like Better at Home. This investment means seniors in Victoria and communities throughout the province will be better equipped to live in their homes and communities safely and longer.”

Quick Facts:

Community-based seniors’ services are delivered by non-profit agencies throughout the province while home health services are delivered by the regional health authorities.

Better at Home supports seniors with day-to-day tasks such as such as grocery shopping, light housekeeping, minor home repairs, snow shovelling and transportation to and from medical appointments.

Learn More:

To learn about the latest update on B.C.’s Health Human Resources Strategy, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HLTH0150-001930

To learn about Better at Home, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HLTH0059-000704

