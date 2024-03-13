Lawrence MSO receives national engineering award for Bowersock Dam project

The City of Lawrence’s Municipal Services & Operations Department (MSO) is proud to announce that its recent Bowersock Dam Rehabilitation project, in conjunction with engineering firm Olsson, has been awarded a National Recognition Award by the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) in their 2024 Engineering Excellence Awards competition. This prestigious honor is granted to projects that demonstrate an exceptional degree of engineering innovation and expertise.

This significant rehabilitation effort has successfully extended the life of the historic Bowersock Dam, an essential asset to the City of Lawrence. The project involved the construction of a new integral concrete wall along the downstream face of the dam and the addition of a concrete apron/cap atop the existing structure. These critical enhancements serve not only to strengthen the dam’s integrity but also to mitigate the scour of the riverbed, thereby safeguarding the surrounding ecosystems and enhancing the resilience of the infrastructure against extreme weather events.

“The key to this project was a well-planned approach and continuous communication that allowed the team to adjust work when nature presented us with surprises,” notes Melinda Harger, Assistant Director of MSO for the City of Lawrence. “The City had a great team of skilled professionals both internally and externally, which makes all the difference.”

The team will be officially recognized at the EEA Gala Dinner and Awards Program on May 15 in downtown Washington, D.C. This event honors projects that exemplify engineering excellence. Through meticulous planning and execution, the Bowersock Dam Rehabilitation project not only stands as a testament to advanced engineering practices but also underscores the City’s role in enhancing infrastructure sustainability and safety for Lawrence’s residents.

“Everyone worked together to get this project done safely and effectively over the winter,” says Grant Luckenbill, project manager with engineering firm Olsson. “The City’s project manager led weekly calls with staff members from the Corps, Dondlinger Construction, Bowersock Mills, City Inspectors, and Olsson to coordinate the work activities with the upstream dam discharges and anticipated rainfall within the watershed.”

The engineering triumphs achieved through the Bowersock Dam Rehabilitation project reflect the unwavering commitment of the MSO Department to public safety, environmental conservation, and sustainable development. The proactive measures taken in this project exemplify the Department’s innovative approach to preserving Lawrence’s infrastructure while maintaining harmony with our natural resources.

The City of Lawrence extends its gratitude to the talented team of engineers, whose expertise and dedication to excellence have earned this esteemed national accolade. The Department looks forward to continuing its mission of delivering projects that embody engineering excellence and contribute to the well-being of our community.

