Titan Dev Squad: BongiTech Rebrands to Expand and Enhance Web Development Services

BongiTech rebrands to Titan Dev Squad, expanding its bespoke web dev services including WordPress and Laravel solutions for B2B clients.

Titan Dev Squad team is among the most adept, and talented web developers I’ve had the pleasure of working with so far in my career” — Nick Eubanks

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Dev Squad, formerly known as Bongi Technologies LLC (BongiTech), is excited to announce its rebranding and the expansion of its services to better serve clients in the web development sphere. This strategic move, marked by the transition to operating under the new name Titan Dev Squad since February 23, 2024, is set to position the company as a leading force in custom web development.

Though the team had been working in Pakistan under Designsvalley name since 2012, Bongi Technologies LLC was founded in May 2021 in Delaware to better serve the US clients, BongiTech has carved a niche in the industry, providing tailored web development solutions including WordPress theme development, WordPress plugin development, and MVP development utilizing the TALL stack, Laravel, and related technologies.

"Our journey started with a vision to offer unparalleled web development services under the name BongiTech. As we grew, we realized the need to rebrand to reflect our core capabilities and our commitment to serving a broader market. Titan Dev Squad embodies this new phase of innovation and excellence," said Rizwan, Founder and CEO of Titan Dev Squad.

The rebranding to Titan Dev Squad signifies a new era of growth, focusing on delivering high-quality web solutions to SEO agency owners and B2B web development studios. The company’s approach combines cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of client needs, ensuring each project is tailored to drive business success.

Endorsements from Industry Leaders:

Titan Dev Squad's proficiency has earned acclaim from industry leaders. Nick Eubanks, a renowned SEO and director of Semrush, and Logan Bryant, the former SEO director of Tipalti, are among the many satisfied clients who have benefited from the company’s services.

"I’ve hired [Titan Dev Squad] on several occasions for tasks large and small. They come through for me every single time." says Logan Bryant.

Additionally, numerous agency owners have turned to Titan Dev Squad for their web development needs, finding a reliable partner in the company’s skilled team.

Tailored Services for Diverse Needs:

Specializing in custom web development, Titan Dev Squad offers a wide array of services, including:

1. Custom WordPress Theme Development

2. WordPress Plugin Development

3. MVP Development using the TALL stack

4. Laravel Development

"Our focus is not just on delivering web development services but on creating solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital world. We are committed to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction," added Rizwan, CEO of Titan Dev Squad.

Looking Ahead

As Titan Dev Squad embarks on this new chapter, the company is poised to set new benchmarks in the web development industry. With a team of experienced developers and a track record of successful projects, Titan Dev Squad is dedicated to helping businesses navigate the evolving digital landscape.