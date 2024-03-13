DXL Clothing Stores Selects Beta Agency for National Broker Representation
Beta Agency has been selected as national broker for DXL Clothing Stores to maximize the potential of their national expansion plan.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Re: Beta Agency Awarded National Representation of Destination XL Group
Beta Agency has been selected as national broker for DXL Clothing Stores, a specialty soft goods department store exclusively serving big & tall men. Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Big + Tall men's clothing and shoes, offering the most extensive assortment of brands and exclusive styles for Big + Tall men. DXL allows Big + Tall guys the freedom to choose their own style. DXL is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ, (DXLG),
"DXL's choice to have Beta lead their national expansion is a great honor, "remarked Richard Rizika, partner at Beta Agency. "We share a vision for implementing a strategic store development plan that will further enhance the success of the nation’s leading Big & Tall men’s specialty retailer.
The national expansion plan aligns with DXL's mission to enhance accessibility and convenience for a broader customer base. Beta Agency will leverage its national network of local market professionals, strategic insights, and seamless transaction management process to maximize the potential of DXL store footprint across the nation.
Harvey Kanter, President, and CEO of DXL, expressed enthusiasm about the new alliance, stating, "Our partnership with Beta Agency is a game-changer for DXL, enabling us to accelerate our retail footprint buildout with a data-driven approach to retail location strategy. Their expertise in commercial real estate will empower us to establish our stores in locations that significantly enhance our accessibility to our customers”.
This collaboration once again solidifies Beta Agency's position as a premier player in the national commercial real estate arena, with a focus on the mindful shaping of future landscapes. For more information on Beta Agency and its innovative approach to real estate solutions, please visit www.betaagency.com
About Beta Agency
Beta Agency is a leading commercial real estate advisory firm founded in 2018. Located in Los Angeles, California, the Beta team curates its real estate solutions to create a competitive advantage for its valued clients. Beta Agency represents over 12 million square feet of retail space and over 70 brands regionally and nationally.
Heather Ellison
Beta
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram