Attorney General Ford Celebrates Nevada Reading Week at Kenneth Divich Elementary School

Las Vegas, NV – Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford visited Kenneth Divich Elementary School to celebrate Nevada Reading Week. During his visit Attorney General Ford read a book to Ms. LeCroy and Ms. Lawson’s two second-grade classes.

"Reading is fundamental to learning, to growing and to succeeding," said AG Ford. “When we take the time to encourage reading at home, in schools and in our communities, we can help children uncover the magic of books. Through books, children expand their worldview, learn new skills and become more well-rounded adults. I want to thank Kenneth Divich Elementary School for having me and allowing me to read to our state's leaders of tomorrow.”

After reading the book Upside Down Dreams by Michelle Mace, Attorney General Ford explained to the students that a love of reading is not only key to their success but also a way to better understand others and the world around them.

Nevada Reading Week was established over 40 years ago by the Nevada Department of Education to celebrate reading and foster a love for books in students across Nevada.

