Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,505 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Ford Celebrates Nevada Reading Week at Kenneth Divich Elementary School

Las Vegas, NV – Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford visited Kenneth Divich Elementary School to celebrate Nevada Reading Week. During his visit Attorney General Ford read a book to Ms. LeCroy and Ms. Lawson’s two second-grade classes.

"Reading is fundamental to learning, to growing and to succeeding," said AG Ford. “When we take the time to encourage reading at home, in schools and in our communities, we can help children uncover the magic of books. Through books, children expand their worldview, learn new skills and become more well-rounded adults. I want to thank Kenneth Divich Elementary School for having me and allowing me to read to our state's leaders of tomorrow.”

After reading the book Upside Down Dreams by Michelle Mace, Attorney General Ford explained to the students that a love of reading is not only key to their success but also a way to better understand others and the world around them.

Nevada Reading Week was established over 40 years ago by the Nevada Department of Education to celebrate reading and foster a love for books in students across Nevada.

 

###

You just read:

Attorney General Ford Celebrates Nevada Reading Week at Kenneth Divich Elementary School

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more