Author Stone Carter Unveils a Riveting Tale of Redemption in His Latest Book, "When Promise Falls"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Distinguished author Stone Carter is set to release his latest book, "When Promise Falls," a gripping narrative that delves into the life of young basketball prodigy Bobby Ridell. Faced with a promising future in college basketball, Bobby's life takes an unexpected turn when he befriends the wrong person, leading to false accusations of drug dealing that shatter his dreams and reputation.
The heart-wrenching journey unfolds as Bobby experiences the harsh realities of incarceration, contemplating suicide as his life seems irreversibly tarnished. However, a divine intervention, unexpected and profound, changes the course of Bobby's life forever. "When Promise Falls" is a testament to the transformative power of God's grace, revealing how even in the darkest moments, redemption is possible.
Stone Carter, an accomplished coach with numerous conference and state championships in various sports, brings his unique perspective and gift for motivation to this compelling story. His books, including "The Eternal Life Preserver" and "The Other Side of the Door," explore themes of God's grace and redemption in the face of adversity.
Carter's motivation for writing "When Promise Falls" stems from his desire to inspire and uplift young people facing challenges and tragedies. In a society inundated with negative influences, Carter aims to spread the message that Jesus's love has the power to change lives.
In "When Promise Falls," Carter draws inspiration from Matthew 14:27, where Jesus says, "Take courage! It is I. Don't be afraid." The primary message for readers is to discover Jesus, His compassion for the lost, and the strength found in humility.
Stone Carter's dedication to telling stories of individuals cast away by society, only to be transformed by Jesus's teachings, resonates throughout his body of work. He believes that those who have experienced suffering and tragedy are being shaped for a higher purpose and destined to lead others toward salvation.
For more information about Stone Carter and his latest book, "When Promise Falls," please visit his website at www.stonecarterbooks.com.
Stone Carter is a highly distinguished author and coach with a passion for telling stories of redemption and transformation through God's grace. With a successful career in high school sports, Carter's books reflect his commitment to motivating and inspiring individuals, especially the youth, in the face of life's challenges.
Atticus Publishing LLC
