Army Reserve in Europe hosts command operations sync

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany –

The 7th Mission Support Command, America’s Army Reserve in Europe, hosted their annual operations & training synchronization workshop at the Sembach Community Center, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 4–8, 2024.

U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Howard Johnson, the Readiness and Mobilization Officer (G37), and the event officer in charge explained the event and its motivations.

“The purpose is to synchronize the efforts of our subordinate unit commanders and their operations personnel to develop their yearly training calendar for fiscal year 2025,” said Johnson.

All command directorates participated, providing insight from their shops, which included personnel, budget, sustainment, unit operations and training personnel.

“Our goal is to improve the units’ foundational knowledge of operations planning and resourcing.”

Traditional Reserve Soldiers hold civilian careers while also participating in monthly battle assemblies, completing mandatory training and mission essential tasks specific to their units. Providing an overview for what training is happening, and when, ensures readiness across the board and gives Soldiers predictability to manage their civilian employment as well.

“This workshop allows us to project training requirements and their associated resources 12–18 months out,” said Johnson. “We are looking to send Soldiers to school, continuing their professional military education, making sure they’re qualified to perform their duties. We also plan our annual training requirements based on Army Regulation 350-1. We plan and coordinate our ranges to qualify on our assigned weapons systems and we have two-to-three-week annual training requirements (in support of U.S. Army Europe and Africa missions across the theater), that are planned and developed during this workshop.”

At the conclusion of the workshop, the 7th MSC’s 26-unit commanders will have a yearly training plan that meets the needs of their unit and aligns with the MSC’s mission to provide logistical and sustainment support for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, increasing capability in the region. For more stories and information on the 7th Mission Support Command, follow us on Facebook, @7thMSC.