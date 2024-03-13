Lt. Col. Jennifer Roberts retires from the Army after 25 years of service

ADELPHI, Md. –

The Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade held its retirement ceremony for Lt. Col. Jennifer Roberts at the Army Research Laboratory in Adelphi, Md. on Mar. 2, 2024.

After 25 years of service, Roberts concluded her career as the Brigade S1 for ARCPB. As a token of appreciation, Col. Dane Sandersen, ARCPB’s Commander, presented Roberts with awards and gifts from the brigade. Roberts’ family also received gifts to express appreciation for their support of her throughout her tenure with the brigade and her career.

The event culminated with a heartfelt presentation from her husband, Col. Steve Roberts, chronicling the following history of Roberts’ military service.

Roberts is a native of Pennsylvania and a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in 1998. Although initially branched in the Adjutant General Corps, she was detailed to the Chemical Corps for two years. During her active-duty tenure, she served as a Platoon Leader for the 502nd Chem Co, 23rd Chem BN, South Korea, and the 92nd Chem Co, Ft. Stewart, GA. Additionally, she held roles as the 23rd Chem BN S2 in South Korea and the BN S1/Adjutant for the 703rd Main Support BN, Ft. Stewart, Ga.

In 2002, Roberts transitioned from active duty into the Army Reserve. Her initial assignment was as the Assistant Brigade Adjutant for the 7th Training Support Brigade, 108th Training Division, Columbia, SC. From 2006-2010, she contributed to multiple active-duty Support missions, including service at the Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Center in Alexandria, Virginia. Returning to a Troop Program Unit role in 2011, she assumed the position of Adjutant for the 200th Military Police CMD. Transitioning to a pivotal role in 2020, she took on the responsibilities of Brigade S1 along with serving as the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator for the Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade, Adelphi, Md.

Her extensive military education includes completion of the Chemical Officer Basic Course, the Adjutant General Advanced Course, Intermediate Level Education, Common Core, the Battalion Pre-Command Course, CGSOC Instructor Course, and the SHARP Foundations Course. Roberts holds a bachelor's degree in Clinical Sociology and a master's degree in Elementary Education.

Among her many individual awards are the Meritorious Service Medal (2 OLCS), Army Commendation Medal (3 OLCS), Army Achievement Medal (1 OLC), Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal (6th award), Armed Forces Reserve Medal with "M" device and 20-year silver hourglass (2nd award), and the German Military Efficiency Badge (Gold).

Roberts shares her life with her best friend of 22 years, Col. Steve Roberts, an Active Duty Officer serving as the Professor of Military Science for Norwich University in Vermont. Together, they cherish their three wonderful children: Brandon (20), Caitlyn (19), and Jason (16).