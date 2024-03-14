Sonarverse Joins Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit 2024 as Gold Sponsor
Sonarverse Will Demonstrate How Its Platform Unravels Blockchain's Vast Data Tapestry to Deliver Insights, Create Opportunities and Overcome Challenges
We see tons of institutional interest for robust, high-quality on-chain data covering the entire crypto ecosystem & as such we're excited to showcase our institutional on-chain data platform in London”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonarverse, a leading blockchain data infrastructure platform enabling financial institutions, corporations, and government agencies to access and analyze the critical on-chain data points they need across any blockchain, today announced their participation and support of Digital Asset Summit (DAS) 2024 in London, UK as a Gold Sponsor.
— Jesse Bornstein, Sonarverse’s Global Head of Business Development
The annual event produced by Blockworks, taking place in London, U.K., March 18-20, 2024, aims to connect professionals from traditional finance and the crypto industry, reflecting the growing interest in digital assets within the financial sector.
Michael Ippolito, co-founder of Blockworks, highlighted the institutional participation in this year's conference. "The momentum is now undeniable. This year's DAS will host several of the largest asset managers in the world, including BlackRock and Franklin Templeton, and the message from these financial giants is clear: digital assets are the future. As billions of assets and investment pour into the space, the institutional landscape will be unrecognizable in just a few years' time."
"With so many recent tailwinds, including the ETFs and Bitcoin at record highs, we are seeing tons of institutional interest for robust, high-quality on-chain data infrastructure to cover the entire crypto ecosystem. As such, Sonarverse is excited to showcase our institutional on-chain data platform at the Digital Asset Summit in London. Blockworks does such a good job of bringing together financial institutions and the blockchain industry on a global scale," said Jesse Bornstein, Sonarverse’s Global Head of Business Development.
At DAS London, Sonarverse will showcase its blockchain data infrastructure platform at its booth.
This will be one of Sonarvese’s first public engagements since announcing a $7M seed round of funding led by BlockTower Capital with participation from United Overseas Bank, Aglaé Ventures, Third Prime Ventures, Ocular Funds, Aptos, FBG, and FJ Labs.
For more information on DAS 2024 and to register, please visit the official website.
For more information about Sonarverse and its transformative impact on blockchains, crypto and digital assets, please visit www.sonarverse.com
