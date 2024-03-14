World's First Portable Height and Wingspan Measurement Combo Launched by Leonard MFG
U.S. Air Force veteran invents unique athletic device trusted by Villanova University and West Virginia University men’s basketball programs
The problem is that conventional wingspan measuring techniques have limitations because they are not standardized.”PHOENIX, AZ, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leonard MFG (Leonard) today announced the public launch of its Combine Tester and Mounted Wingspan Tester, two patent-pending measurement devices enabling portable testing and multiple athletic tests in a single product. Leonard’s innovative products are trusted by multiple NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball programs, including Villanova University and West Virginia University. The Combine Tester is the gold standard of anthropometric measuring devices for clinical research and fitness testing, enabling rapid testing of arm spans of up to nine feet. Its built-in stadiometer (height rod) measures up to eight feet. Leonard’s Mounted Wingspan Tester easily mounts to an existing Vertec Jump Tester device. Both products are patent-pending and eliminate the need for multiple bulky testing devices. The new products enable coaches and sports performance specialists to measure their athletes faster and more accurately than ever before.
— Justin Leonard
“The problem is that conventional wingspan measuring techniques have limitations because they are not standardized, and the tape measure itself must be perfectly level on the wall for the reading to be accurate,” said Justin Leonard, inventor and lead engineer at Leonard MFG. “We’re incredibly proud to introduce and launch our Combine Tester and Mounted Wingspan Tester, so anyone can get an accurate wingspan or height measurement without the need for multiple devices or a wall.”
Leonard’s flagship product, the Combine Tester, provides several key benefits, including:
• Elimination of the need for multiple testing devices
• Expedited fitness testing for large groups
• Wingspan measurement up to 9 ft. and height up to 8 ft.
• Accompanying mobile app that converts inches to centimeters
• Portability enabling indoor or outdoor measuring
To eliminate biometric testing ambiguity and irregularities, Leonard developed the Combine Tester to be a standalone product with maximum capability. It portably measures both wingspan and height, making it the first device of its kind. There is no need for clips or attachments, and it accurately measures even the world's tallest humans. The Combine Tester goes beyond the basics as one of the few known devices capable of measuring significantly higher than a standard height rod. The Combine Tester also has a magnetic head level, which enables coaches and healthcare professionals to assess large groups faster than conventional systems.
The Combine Tester effortlessly handles height and wingspan measurements from a single station, allowing for measurement without movement. It also enables anyone to measure themselves without any outside assistance. Engineered for consistency, efficiency, and accuracy, the Combine Tester is trusted by renowned sports teams, clinical institutions, and governments worldwide. The Combine Tester does not require tools and its measurement arms fold down for storage. It offers laser-level accuracy with its horizontal and vertical scales featuring one-eighth-inch graduations, providing clinicians and researchers with the most precise data.
Most stadiometers only measure heights up to six and a half feet, whereas the Combine Tester offers measurements up to eight feet. It can measure the tallest and longest athletes in the world.
Leonard is now offering the Combine Tester and Mounted Wingspan Tester at special limited-time launch pricing through its campaign on Indiegogo.
Justin Leonard is available for on-camera interviews with media outlets in the Phoenix, Arizona, metro area and can be made available for select phone or Zoom-based interviews with outlets worldwide.
For more information on the Combine Tester and the Mounted Wingspan Tester, visit www.leonardmfg.com.
About Leonard MFG: Leonard MFG was founded by Justin Leonard, a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he studied computer technology. In 1997, while serving on active duty, he won gold at the AAU Junior Olympics in bodybuilding. Less than a year later, he discovered a way to merge his passion for athletics and technology. Leonard is the lead engineer and inventor of two patent-pending athletic measurement devices. Leonard MFG products are sold online by Workoutz and Creative Health Products. Learn more at www.leonardmfg.com.
Abbas Ali
Leonard MFG
+1 520-314-6083
sales@leonardmfg.com
Measure the World: Portable Height + Wingspan Measuring Device