Historic Mardi Gras Inn Welcomes Attendees to the NOLA Crawfish Fest 2024

Pinch Peel Eat Repeat No plates, no forks, no problem.

Pinch the Tail and Suck the Head

A good crawfish boil is like a symphony for the taste buds.” — -author unknown

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NOLA Crawfish King, in a flavorful blend of music, food, and cultural festivity, is thrilled to announce the return of the NOLA Crawfish Fest, set to take place from April 29th to May 1st, 2024. This highly anticipated event will unfold in the vibrant open-air setting of the Broadside, located at 600 N Broad St. New Orleans, LA 70119, inviting locals and visitors alike to revel in the spirit of New Orleans during the blissful days nestled between the two Jazz Fest weekends.

As the Marketing Director for the Historic Mardi Gras Inn, Karen Brem extends a warm invitation to festival-goers seeking comfortable lodging within the heart of New Orleans. "This dedicated staff is ready to welcome attendees with the hospitality New Orleans is famous for, ensuring a memorable stay during this electrifying event," says Brem.

The NOLA Crawfish Fest 2024 promises an action-packed 3-day celebration, featuring an unparalleled lineup of New Orleans' finest musicians, including Tab Benoit, Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster NCF Allstars, and Eric Krasno & Friends, among many others, with special guests yet to be announced. From 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM daily, attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in the succulent tastes of hot boiled crawfish prepared onsite by the renowned Chris "Shaggy" Davis and the NOLA Crawfish King staff, capturing the essence of New Orleans' culinary traditions.

This 18+ event, with a 21+ policy for alcohol consumption, is the perfect setting for adults to enjoy the rich musical heritage and delightful flavors of New Orleans in a communal and festive atmosphere.

For more information on the NOLA Crawfish Fest 2024, please visit nolacrawfishfest.com. And for those in search of a place to stay that embodies the charm and spirit of Mardi Gras year-round, the Historic Mardi Gras Inn looks forward to being your home away from home.

About Historic Mardi Gras Inn:

Located in the heart of New Orleans, the Historic Mardi Gras Inn offers guests a unique blend of comfort and Southern hospitality, making it an ideal choice for travelers seeking an authentic New Orleans experience. With clean, affordable accommodations and a staff known for their welcoming nature, the inn stands as a testament to the city's enduring charm and festive spirit.