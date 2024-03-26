Olmsted Mural Group Completes New School Mural at Hillview Elementary in Pompton Plains, New Jersey

Golden Panther Mascot of Hillview in the new school mural New Mural at Hillview New Hillview School Mural Commemorates 60th Anniversary

Olmsted Mural Group proudly announces the completion of a new school mural at Hillview Elementary School in Pompton Plains commemorating their 60th anniversary.

POMPTON PLAINS, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olmsted Mural Group proudly announces the completion of a new school mural at Hillview Elementary School in Pompton Plains commemorating the institution's 60th anniversary. Spanning an impressive 27 feet wide by 8 feet high, this mural adorns the all-purpose room (APR), enriching the school environment with vibrant scenes and local landmarks.

Under the guidance of Caren Frost Olmsted, and the Olmsted Mural Group, fourth and fifth-grade students, alongside their dedicated parents, actively participated in bringing this cheerful vision to life. The mural was initially crafted on parachute material panels within the school's art room. It now graces the walls as testament to collaborative creativity and community spirit.

A celebration of Hillview Elementary's rich history and enduring legacy, the mural intricately weaves together iconic local landmarks and cherished memories. Each letter of the large oval "Hillview" spells out a story, depicting the essence of the school's journey from 1963 to 2023. From beloved landmarks to the school's proud Golden Panthers mascot, every detail evokes warmth and nostalgia.

“Within the vibrant strokes of color lies the heartbeat of our school’s community, pulsating with the diverse voices and boundless creativity of our students. This mural not only adorns our walls but etches the spirit of unity and inspiration into the very fabric of Hillview Elementary." said Allison Stager, Principal of Hillview Elementary.

The completion of the mural marks a milestone in Hillview Elementary's history, serving as a timeless tribute to generations past, present, and future.

"We are thrilled with this new commemorative mural, a labor of love that embodies the spirit of Hillview Elementary," said Caren Frost Olmsted, muralist and founder of the Olmsted Mural Group. "Through this collaborative effort, we aimed not only to beautify the space but also to encapsulate the essence of the school's remarkable 60-year journey."

About Caren Frost Olmsted

Caren Frost Olmsted, the creative force behind the Olmsted Mural Group since 2003, boasts a diverse artistic journey. Her portfolio includes large-scale murals, corporate artwork, education initiatives, and project management. Renowned for her community-based collaborative mural projects, Olmsted's work has been featured nationally.

Olmsted holds degrees in Theater Design from Bates College and Art Education from Appalachian State University, accompanied by a New Jersey State Art Education Teaching Certificate. Before founding CFO Design, she made significant contributions to professional theater and served as a public school art teacher. Actively engaged in the arts community, Olmsted is a member of Morris Arts and the founding co-chair of the ARTsee Open Studio Tour. She also served as the Cultural Arts Chair for the Parks and Recreation Committee of Bernards Township.

