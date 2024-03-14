Strategic Partnership: Gauger + Associates Forges International Alliance with Leading German Advertising Agency EBERLE
Two Agencies, Two Locations, One StrategySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gauger + Associates, a leading Agency specializing in the consumer-packaged goods space in North America, announces an alliance with distinguished German advertising agency EBERLE. The agencies will assist companies to expand into new markets, growing their international footprint.
With this strategic partnership, Gauger + Associates and EBERLE will accelerate go-to-market strategies for clients that seek growth on an international scale. This agency collaboration provides clients with an opportunity for long-term success and is an alternative to working with huge multi-national ad agencies where mid-size companies can get lost. Gauger + Associates and EBERLE build a plan including target audience analysis and brand messaging, pinpointing “white space” where new products can thrive. Both agencies have successfully advised multi-national clients such as Weleda, Weetabix, Euromed and Alnatura in the areas of natural, organic, and sustainable products for decades.
“This is a great opportunity to offer our clients even stronger international expertise. EBERLE is an ideal partner, who not only has a similar skillset and specialization, but also shares our values,” says David Gauger, President of Gauger + Associates. Through this strategic partnership, the two owner-managed agencies offer in-depth expertise in key markets. “We are very pleased to be developing international paths together with Gauger + Associates,” says Bernd Eberle, CEO of EBERLE. “We are convinced that the new experiences across borders will make us a better advisor to our clients.”
The two agencies are not only cooperating closely with existing clients, but also plan to target new business initiatives with their integrated teams.
About Gauger + Associates
Founded in 1974, Gauger + Associates is a marketing communications firm headquartered in San Francisco. The Agency has served a range of domestic and international clients in the health and wellness space, from start-ups to large corporations. Gauger has worked with clients in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Agency is a member of the Intermarket Agency Network, a group of independent marketing firms located throughout the U.S. Learn more at https://gauger-associates.com
About Eberle Advertising
Founded in 1950 by the grandfather of the current CEO, Bernd Eberle, the Agency provides strategic planning, branding, packaging, and advertising services for well-respected clients in the organic, health & beauty and sustainability categories. Headquartered just outside Stuttgart, Eberle has developed long-term relationships serving leading consumer brands in Germany. Find out more at https://eberle-werbeagentur.de/en
Gauger + Associates and EBERLE have begun a strategic partnership providing international marketing communications services. Pictured from left to right: Bernd Eberle, Stefanie Benkelmann-Eberle, Julia Gauger, David Gauger and Stephen Schuster.
