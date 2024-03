Markzware Launches New App on Canva, ConvertMarkz™

New Markzware ConvertMarkz for DTP Users Who Love Canva to Adobe InDesign, QuarkXPress, & Affinity Convert your Canva designs to Adobe InDesign, Affinity Publisher, and QuarkXPress documents David Dilling of Markzware BV, Melanie Perkins & Cliff Obrecht of Canva, & Patrick Marchese of Markzware, Inc., at Canva extend_

Convert and Democratize Your Canva Documents

The ConvertMarkz integration with Canva’s popular online design platform speeds up document production. This helps creatives, marketing professionals, & graphic designers to democratize their content.” — Patrick Marchese, President/CEO at Markzware

DAYTON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Markzware , Inc., a longtime software developer for graphic arts industries, announces a brand new app for Canva, called ConvertMarkz . This unique productivity tool converts Canva designs into desktop publishing (DTP) files, including Adobe InDesign, Affinity Publisher, and QuarkXPress.Export Canva Designs to Desktop Publishing Fileswith Markzware’s New ConvertMarkz App on Canva.comThrough the ConvertMarkz app in the Canva Apps marketplace, designers can:• Convert Canva files to DTP formats and various image types.• Monetize designs, by extending the reach and impact of content.• Extract stylized text and images, for use in other documents.• Share, collaborate, and edit artwork with ease.Markzware’s ConvertMarkz assists users to convert books, catalogs, Ebooks, magazines, product packaging, and more. With ConvertMarkz, Canva document creators can generate extra income, by transforming their content into documents that yield a return on investment.In a Markzware video interview, Pamela Sackett, Principal Artist/Founder & book publisher at Emotion Literacy Advocates, exclaims, “There’s gotta be a way to get this Canva PDF file translated into an InDesign file. This is a miracle! Markzware can convert Canva to InDesign! … Relief and gratitude abound … saving us time and trouble and a massive amount of energy … BRAVO!”ConvertMarkz incorporates proven file conversion technology that gives creative control to a channel of over 175 million Canva designers, including 85% of Fortune 500 companies, such as Google, Amazon, and FedEx. These enterprises are now able to extend their output choices, making their design portfolios accessible in other DTP applications.Markzware is honored to join the growing list of popular software development companies in the Canva marketplace. This exciting partnership with Canva enables Markzware to offer Canva users the ability to transfer their content to other file format types and customize documents for easy sharing. To get started with ConvertMarkz, today, for free, click here.Patrick Marchese, President/CEO at Markzware says, “The ConvertMarkz integration with Canva’s popular online design platform streamlines document production. This helps creatives, marketing professionals, and graphic designers to democratize their content.”Warren Chen, Head of Ecosystem GTM and Developer Success at Canva, says, “Markzware attended our first Canva extend_ developer’s conference in San Francisco, and we are delighted to welcome their ConvertMarkz app.”About MarkzwareMarkzware, Inc., a privately held company based in Dayton, Nevada, is the leading software publisher providing technologies for document data conversion, preview, search, and print quality control. Markzware supports major graphic software layout applications used by printers, publishers, and graphic arts professionals worldwide. Become a Markzware Reseller or a Markzware Affiliate. To receive the latest graphic design, print, and publishing industry-related news, join our mailing list and follow Markzware on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.© 2024 Markzware, Inc. All rights reserved.###

