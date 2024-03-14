Markzware Launches New App on Canva, ConvertMarkz™
Convert and Democratize Your Canva Documents
The ConvertMarkz integration with Canva’s popular online design platform speeds up document production. This helps creatives, marketing professionals, & graphic designers to democratize their content.”DAYTON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Markzware, Inc., a longtime software developer for graphic arts industries, announces a brand new app for Canva, called ConvertMarkz. This unique productivity tool converts Canva designs into desktop publishing (DTP) files, including Adobe InDesign, Affinity Publisher, and QuarkXPress.
— Patrick Marchese, President/CEO at Markzware
Export Canva Designs to Desktop Publishing Files
with Markzware’s New ConvertMarkz App on Canva.com
Through the ConvertMarkz app in the Canva Apps marketplace, designers can:
• Convert Canva files to DTP formats and various image types.
• Monetize designs, by extending the reach and impact of content.
• Extract stylized text and images, for use in other documents.
• Share, collaborate, and edit artwork with ease.
Markzware’s ConvertMarkz assists users to convert books, catalogs, Ebooks, magazines, product packaging, and more. With ConvertMarkz, Canva document creators can generate extra income, by transforming their content into documents that yield a return on investment.
In a Markzware video interview, Pamela Sackett, Principal Artist/Founder & book publisher at Emotion Literacy Advocates, exclaims, “There’s gotta be a way to get this Canva PDF file translated into an InDesign file. This is a miracle! Markzware can convert Canva to InDesign! … Relief and gratitude abound … saving us time and trouble and a massive amount of energy … BRAVO!”
ConvertMarkz incorporates proven file conversion technology that gives creative control to a channel of over 175 million Canva designers, including 85% of Fortune 500 companies, such as Google, Amazon, and FedEx. These enterprises are now able to extend their output choices, making their design portfolios accessible in other DTP applications.
Markzware is honored to join the growing list of popular software development companies in the Canva marketplace. This exciting partnership with Canva enables Markzware to offer Canva users the ability to transfer their content to other file format types and customize documents for easy sharing. To get started with ConvertMarkz, today, for free, click here.
Patrick Marchese, President/CEO at Markzware says, “The ConvertMarkz integration with Canva’s popular online design platform streamlines document production. This helps creatives, marketing professionals, and graphic designers to democratize their content.”
Warren Chen, Head of Ecosystem GTM and Developer Success at Canva, says, “Markzware attended our first Canva extend_ developer’s conference in San Francisco, and we are delighted to welcome their ConvertMarkz app.”
About Markzware
Markzware, Inc., a privately held company based in Dayton, Nevada, is the leading software publisher providing technologies for document data conversion, preview, search, and print quality control. Markzware supports major graphic software layout applications used by printers, publishers, and graphic arts professionals worldwide. Become a Markzware Reseller or a Markzware Affiliate. To receive the latest graphic design, print, and publishing industry-related news, join our mailing list and follow Markzware on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
© 2024 Markzware, Inc. All rights reserved.
###
Mary Gay Marchese
Markzware Software
pr@markzware.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
New file conversion app, ConvertMarkz, extends Canva file types for export.