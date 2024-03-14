RockWallet Receives a New Mexico Money Transmitter License and Expands Digital Asset Services for Customers
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RockWallet LLC, makers of the self-custodial, multi-currency wallet that makes it easy to buy, use, store and trade digital assets quickly and securely, today announced the successful receipt of a New Mexico Money Transmitter License (“MTL”).
The MTL gives RockWallet’s New Mexico customers the added ability to buy, sell and swap their digital assets in addition to holding them securely in their self-custody app. RockWallet is constantly reviewing the current regulatory and compliance environment in order to expand services wherever possible.
“We are thrilled to receive a Money Transmitter Licence in the state of New Mexico,” said Steve Bailey, Co-Founder and President of RockWallet. “We look forward to providing our New Mexico customers with an expanded experience to buy, sell, and swap digital assets on the RockWallet self-custody app. This is significant for us as it is another win on our journey to offer a full suite of services in every state across the country, enabling customers to make us their wallet of choice to easily manage, access and use digital assets.”
Since its founding, RockWallet has been committed to obtaining licenses and operating in a compliant manner, adhering to the legal and regulatory standards within the financial services industry. Download RockWallet from the Apple or Google Play stores.
ABOUT ROCKWALLET:
RockWallet is a financial technology company made up of people who think differently about how digital assets can be managed, accessed, and used. We believe in the transformational capabilities of blockchain technology with the vision for anyone to access and thrive in the digital economy. Our mission is to help clients make the most of the opportunities available by building products that empower people to navigate digital asset usage and invest easily, securely, and confidently.
RockWallet’s self-custodial, multi-currency wallet puts clients in charge of their digital assets, and our mobile-first app makes it easy to buy, use, store, and swap the top cryptocurrencies quickly, all in one place. RockWallet is built on the BRD open-source code — the first and best mobile digital asset wallet — and has been trusted by millions since 2014. For more information, visit https://www.rockwallet.com/
