OSCE Presence organizes joint training on environmental enforcement for inspectors, police and prosecutors in Albania

From 11 to 13 March 2024, the OSCE Presence in Albania trained over 40 police officers, prosecutors, environmental inspectors and experts on the identification, investigation and prosecution of environmental crimes.

The participants – from Vlora, Gjirokastra, Fier, Durrës, Tirana and Dibra regions – learned through case studies, simulation exercises and group work aimed at strengthening the multi-agency character of environmental issues.

By leveraging the expertise of two internationals and one national trainer, the participants were equipped with cutting-edge insights on how to effectively address environmental challenges and investigation using good practices in the region. They stressed the need for inter-institutional co-operation and mutual understanding of roles at local level in tackling environmental challenges. The environmental inspectors said that the unclear legal division between various institutions hinder their work during field inspections.

“The Presence has been promoting inter-institutional co-operation to tackle environmental contraventions and crimes through various efforts involving environmental inspectors, police and prosecution offices in the country. The ultimate aim is for the participants to cultivate a culture of collaboration, joint expertise, and proactive engagement on how to navigate the complexities of inspection, identification, prevention and prosecution of these crimes”, said Elton Qëndro, National Programme Officer and Project Manager at the OSCE Presence.

The training sessions built upon a baseline assessment on inspection, investigation, and punishment of environmental contraventions and crimes, and a training needs assessment on environmental governance, both initiated by the Presence.

These activities are part of the project “Enhancing environmental governance and security in Albania”, which is implemented by the OSCE Presence in Albania and funded by Norway, France and Italy.