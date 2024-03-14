ONE Foundation and Isabel Original International to Host Glamorous Fisher Island Charity Fashion Show

Charity fashion show to be held on May 17, 2024 on Fisher Island.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting collaboration, ONE Foundation and Isabel Original International are proud to present a charity fashion show to be held at the Fisher Island Courtyard on May 17, 2024, at 5:00 PM EST. This special evening is dedicated to supporting the impactful work of Caring for Miami and the Women in Need (WIN) Foundation, with a goal of delivering hope and assistance to those in need through a night of fashion, philanthropy, and fun.

What to Expect:

- A Spectacular Fashion Show: Experience the magic of fashion with a runway show by award-winning designer Isabel Lopez. Better yet, the runway will be awash with prominent Miami philanthropic women.

- Exquisite Cuisine and Cocktails: Enjoy a selection of gourmet dishes and crafted cocktails, all served amidst live entertainment.

- Charity Auctions: Engage in an auction filled with unique items and experiences, with all proceeds going directly to Caring for Miami and the WIN Foundation.

- A Live Art Performance: The remarkable Anastasia the Great will be creating and donating a live painting of a gorgeous white dress, inspired by Anastasia, Isabel, and Lena as an auction item.

The Fisher Island Fashion Show serves as a testament to the power of community and collaboration, and highlights Palmier and Lopez’s shared commitment to philanthropy and making a positive impact. As the visionary behind the fashion show, Lopez shared her enthusiasm, "I am thrilled to showcase my latest couture designs at Fisher Island, an event that focuses on supporting organizations that align perfectly with my values as a designer who believes in giving back to the community. Presenting my designs to such a prestigious audience of talented achievers and philanthropists is not only an honor, but also a validation of my artistic vision and dedication to creating unique and impactful fashion pieces.”

Lena Palmier, director of the ONE Foundation, also expressed her commitment to the event's goals, "It is a privilege to partner with Isabel Original International to support Caring for Miami and the WIN Foundation, two remarkable organizations making a real difference in our community. By focusing our efforts on these causes, we aim to extend a helping hand where it's most needed, underlining our commitment to giving back and uplifting those around us."

The ONE Foundation has a strong legacy of supporting vital community initiatives, focusing on education, healthcare, and urgent humanitarian needs. Daniel Palmier, CEO of UC Funds, started ONE Foundation for the purpose of giving back. Since its founding in 2008, it has made significant contributions to various causes, including disaster relief efforts and programs aimed at empowering underprivileged communities, such as the Haiti Self Sustainability Project and Intervol. At its core, the foundation's mission is to create positive, lasting change by providing support where it's needed most, embodying a deep commitment to compassion and philanthropy.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Learn more about the event at https://theonefoundation.com/2024-charity-fashion-show-in-miami-florida/

RSVP: To confirm your attendance at this not-to-be-missed event, please contact marketing@TheONEFoundation.com.

SPONSORS: If you are interested in sponsoring or donating an Auction item, please contact marketing@TheONEFoundation.com.

About ONE Foundation:

ONE Foundation started with the Palmier family who has been involved in charitable work spanning several generations. Now, through ONE Foundation, they have been able to combine efforts and maximize resources to reach communities all across the globe. Today, ONE Foundation strives to be one of the most active philanthropies in the United States, combining financial resources, education, social services, and volunteerism to improve lives and communities across all continents.