Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College Launches Caribbean Centre of Research, Innovation and Workforce Training with Green Solutions International SKN

(Press release) Basseterre, St. Kitts: Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) and Green Solutions International SKN Incorporated (GSI) proudly announce a transformative partnership to establish the Caribbean Centre of Excellence in Research, Innovation, and Workforce Training. This pioneering initiative, set to be unveiled on 9th April 2024, aims to position St. Kitts and the wider Caribbean region at the forefront of sustainable innovation and skilled workforce development.

The Centre, which will focus on solar photovoltaic (PV) installation and electric vehicles (EV) maintenance and repairs, will be housed within the College’s Technical Vocational Education and Management Studies (TVEMS) Division.

The project will kick off with a six-week “Train-the-Trainer” workshop, featuring five weeks of online, self-paced instruction and a one-week face-to-face, hands-on practical component. Serving as the regional hub for training in solar PV installation and EV maintenance and repairs, the Centre will fill a significant gap in the Eastern Caribbean, where comparable comprehensive PV and EV training and services are scarce.

Funded by the GEF (Global Environment Facility) Small Grants Programme at an estimated cost of US$116,900, the training will be offered free the first time around for CFBC to build its capacity to sustain the project. The partnership between CFBC and GSI was formalised through a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed on 20th November 2023.

The Centre and its associated initiatives represent a major stride towards realising a sustainable energy future for the Caribbean region. By equipping local and regional professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to innovate and implement sustainable energy solutions, the Centre aims to drive economic growth, enhance environmental protection, and improve the quality of life across the region.