Grant Wagner, Certified MBE Staffing Firm Opens in New York to Help Businesses Overcome Talent Gaps
Businesses can't thrive without the right talent in place”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grant Wagner Staffing, a new comprehensive staffing and talent solutions provider based in New York City, has officially opened its doors. The firm is a certified MBE by the NMSDC and was founded by workforce talent veteran Damien Howard to solve critical hiring challenges holding businesses back from growth and innovation.
Grant Wagner's founding vision is to be an innovator in talent acquisition by addressing major gaps Howard witnessed firsthand - including skills shortages, difficulty attracting passive candidates, rapid technology changes, cultural mismatches, high employee turnover, and the need for precise yet rapid hiring. The company aims to overcome these obstacles through expertise, ingenuity, and a deep understanding of the talent landscape.
"Businesses can't thrive without the right talent in place," said Howard, CEO & President of Grant Wagner Staffing. "We take a consultative partnership approach, diving into each client's specific situation to build teams that are strategically aligned with their digital transformation goals, strategies and long-term business plans."
A Consultant Partnership Approach
Grant Wagner positions itself as a strategic consultant for its clients, not just a staffing vendor. The firm leverages over 23 years of Howard's talent acquisition experience along with advanced hiring systems, tools and partnerships. This allows Grant Wagner to efficiently identify and deploy skilled professionals that map perfectly to each client's talent needs and enable their success.
Grant Wagner's services span technology staffing, professional staffing, healthcare staffing, healthcare IT staffing, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and payroll solutions. Grant Wagner's delivery model emphasizes agility, quality hires, diversity sourcing, and cost-effective pricing.
For job candidates, Grant Wagner offers career growth opportunities with leading companies coupled with an inclusive, equitable hiring experience focused on diversity, belonging and employee development.
Howard is a renowned workforce thought leader whose future-of-work insights have been featured across respected media outlets and events. He previously held leadership roles in workforce development, started a staffing division, and built high-growth sales teams.
Companies seeking to build transformative teams and professionals interested in new roles can learn more by visiting www.grantwagnertalent.com.
Damien Howard
Grant Wagner
+1 347-232-0249
damien.howard@grantwagnertalent.com