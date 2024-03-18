Special-Lite Unveils Innovative SpecSlide Sliding Door System
From healthcare settings to office environments and conference rooms, SpecSlide can be used in a variety of applications.
SpecSlide Offers Easy Installation, Enhanced Acoustics, Customization and More
SpecSlide combines decades of expertise crafting durable doors. It is an elegant sliding solution that saves valuable square footage and is a perfect balance of form and function.”DECATUR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Special-Lite, a trusted industry leader in high-performance door systems for over 50 years, is proud to introduce its SpecSlide Sliding Door System, an innovative solution designed to elevate the functionality and aesthetics of dynamic spaces.
— Alex Esposito, VP of Product Engineering, Sales, and Marketing
“SpecSlide combines our decades of expertise crafting durable doors with smart new features that eliminate pain points experienced with other systems. The result is a sliding door that's as maintenance-free as it is beautiful,” said Alex Esposito, VP of Product Engineering, Sales, and Marketing at Special-Lite.
“We engineered SpecSlide as an elegant sliding solution that saves valuable square footage. It's the perfect balance of form and function for various applications,” he added.
The SpecSlide Surface-Mounted Sliding Door System is a game-changer in door systems. This innovative solution enhances the visual appeal of offices, consultation rooms, and hallways, maximizes square footage, and helps ensure ADA compliance. With a simplified installation process, SpecSlide strikes the perfect balance between style and practicality, making it an ideal choice for architects and building owners. The pre-loaded sliding hardware and pre-drilled track and receiver channel save installation time, providing a hassle-free experience.
Tested to over 300,000 cycles, the SpecSlide system is designed for durability. A sturdy receiver channel and exclusive Hawa SoftMove sliding door hardware solve common challenges for smooth operation and secure locking functionality.
SpecSlide joins the Omega Flush-Mounted Sliding Door System and LiteSpace Demountable Wall Sliding Door System as the latest sliding door system option to be offered by Special-Lite.
Finishes include anodized, painted, and wood grain, with Clear and Black Anodized in stock. Select from standard in-stock wood doors or durable Aluminum, Hybrid FRP, or Fiberglass Doors, with multiple sidelite options.
SpecSlide: Where Design Meets Acoustic Harmony
This system provides streamlined aesthetics and ADA compliance and addresses acoustic challenges. Optional lift and drop seals are available to minimize sound transmission, ensuring privacy in various settings, while Hawa sliding hardware enables whisper-quiet operation.
With a sturdy aluminum frame, sound gasket, and receiver channels, users enjoy enhanced acoustics in spaces where privacy is desired.
Key Features of the SpecSlide Sliding Door System:
Sturdy receiver channel for quick and easy installation.
Exclusive SoftMove hardware tested to over 300,000 cycles for secure locking functionality and smooth operation.
Designed for hassle-free installation, the pre-drilled track comes pre-loaded with all necessary sliding hardware.
End caps with hidden fasteners for a clean appearance.
Standard square and optional sloped fascia profile – often preferred in healthcare settings – to maintain a clean, contemporary look.
Options for wood doors or durable Aluminum, Hybrid FRP, or Fiberglass Doors.
Standard configuration includes an aluminum-cased opening frame. It can be used with sidelites or installed over a finished opening without a frame.
Optional concealed drop seal for added sound privacy.
SpecSlide stands out with a wide range of customizations, including finishes, fascia profiles, and various hardware configurations such as surface pulls, deadlocks, self-locking and self-latching mortise locks, and electrified locks.
A Warranty that works: 5-year Interior Aluminum Warranty on Sliding System and Interior Framing, 10-year/Lifetime Limited Warranty on Special-Lite Doors.
General Slider Facts:
Special-Lite has been manufacturing Interior Sliding Door Systems since 2017.
Sliding Door Systems from Special-Lite (Omega and LiteSpace) are used by various industry leaders in pharmaceutical, healthcare, and medical research and development in addition to prestigious academic institutions.
Applications:
SpecSlide Sliding Door Systems are ideal for a variety of settings, including offices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, spas & salons, financial institutions, laboratories & pharmaceutical facilities, colleges & universities,
K-12 schools and animal care centers.
About Special-Lite:
Based in Decatur, Michigan, Special-Lite manufactures engineered architectural products for new construction and replacement installations for educational, commercial, institutional, industrial, and municipal applications. Built to last in high usage and challenging environments, their high quality and made-to-order options are unique in the industry. The company was founded in 1971 and pioneered fiberglass-reinforced polyester (FRP) material for door skins in the early 1980s. Today, it is one of the largest volume producers of FRP doors in the U.S., with facilities in Decatur and Benton Harbor, Michigan. Visit special-lite.com for more.
