EPA Awards Phase II Award to Zabble to Develop Advanced AI-Powered Contamination Monitoring Technology

Zabble today announced that it has been awarded a Phase II award from the USEPA to further to develop its innovative AI-powered Mobile Tagging platform.

WALNUT CREEK, CA, US, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zabble, a leading provider of AI-powered zero waste technology solutions for businesses and cities, today announced that it has been awarded a Phase II award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) further to develop its innovative Mobile Tagging platform.

The award, granted through the EPA’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, will provide Zabble with funding to develop new features to help California jurisdictions, haulers, and consultants meet the contamination monitoring requirements of Senate Bill 1383 (SB1383) to reduce waste and climate pollution.

SB1383 reduces short lived climate pollutants like organic waste -- including food scraps, yard trimmings, paper, and cardboard – by keeping the materials out of landfills. Organic waste in landfills emits:

- 20% of the state's methane, a climate super pollutant 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

dioxide.

- Air pollutants like PM 2.5, which contributes to health conditions like asthma.

“This additional award from the EPA is a testament to Zabble's dedication to transforming waste operations through AI”, said Nik Balachandran, CEO of Zabble. We're excited to leverage the support to further enhance our technology, empowering communities and waste management stakeholders to combat contamination effectively while meeting all regulatory requirements."

Zabble’s Mobile Tagging platform is a patented system that uses computer vision artificial intelligence to track and monitor waste bin fullness, contamination levels, and contents–with or without a wireless connection–for residential route reviews and commercial site visits. The collected data includes the date and time of the route review or site visit, fullness and contamination percentage of the container, associated contamination items, and customer notification activity.

This solution streamlines required data collection and packages it for SB 1383 reporting requirements, enabling jurisdictions to do three times as many lid flips than previous manual methods. By tracking systematic program information and contamination and outreach side-by-side, jurisdictions are able to correlate their outreach to tangible outcomes to reduce system wide contamination and, therefore, reduce costs to waste generators.

In Phase II of the project, Zabble will focus on the following four objectives:

- Develop an Outreach Tracker feature to automate education and outreach activities related to waste contamination.

- Integrate with jurisdictions’ and haulers’ commercial and residential account databases to provide a more holistic view of waste management data.

- Advance Zabble AI to more accurately identify and target critical contamination monitoring priorities.

- Integrate with third-party truck cameras to provide real-time data on waste bin contents and contamination levels.

“By achieving these objectives, Zabble will create a more robust and effective solution for contamination monitoring, one of a handful of critical pillars within the legislation,” said Balachandran. “This not only helps jurisdictions comply with SB1383, but it also helps to reduce the environmental impact of waste contamination.”

Zabble’s work on this project has already received positive feedback from several jurisdictions in the Bay Area that have been using the Zabble platform for contamination monitoring since August 2023 with many of those successfully completing the required legislation.

Zabble invites jurisdictions who wish to start tracking contamination to reach out to Zabble to get their route reviews started early in the year and participate in building the next generation of tools for effective program management.

