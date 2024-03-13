Lucas Mason Thomas: A True Financial and Time Freedom Expert Joins the BANKABILITY® Family

Livin' The Dream with Lucas Mason Thomas Certified Bankability Expert

Lucas Mason Thomas's Inspiring Journey with BANKABILITY®: From Real Estate Success to Championing Time Freedom

Financial independence is just the starting point. True freedom lies in mastering your time. BANKABILITY® has shown me the way to not just achieve wealth, but to live a life where every moment counts.” — Lucas Mason Thomas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Institute of Bankability Experts and the whole BANKABILITY® family is thrilled to announce Lucas Mason Thomas as the latest powerhouse addition to its esteemed family of financial independence advocates Bankability Experts. Coming from Las Vegas, Nevada, Lucas is not only an exceptional figure in the realms of wealth management and real estate investment but also one of the elite few to have been awarded the prestigious Certified Bankability Expert® (CBE) designation. The ‘CBE’ or Certified Bankability Expert® designation is the highest designation any Bankability Expert® can receive. Outside of the extremely difficult written examination and moral character, each Certified Bankability Expert® needs to demonstrate personal growth through Bankability® as well as demonstrate a minimum of 10 properly structured income producing real estate deals. Lucas is the first Certified Bankability Expert® out of Las Vegas, Nevada and the whole community couldn’t be more excited.

Lucas Mason Thomas exemplifies the American dream, demonstrating that with the right mindset and strategies, financial and most importantly time freedom is within reach. His journey is a testament to the power of the Bankability Mindset™ and its application in real life. Through diligent application of BANKABILITY® principles, Lucas has accumulated a real estate portfolio valued at millions, as well as having monthly cashflow in the tens of thousands, securing his financial independence and setting a standard for others to follow.

Yet, for Lucas, achieving financial freedom was only the beginning. As a dedicated Bankability Trainer™ he emphasizes the importance of time freedom – a concept he lives by daily. Lucas understands that while financial wealth is crucial, the true measure of success is the ability to enjoy and make the most of one's time. This philosophy is central to the BANKABILITY® ethos and is a message Lucas is passionate about spreading.

"Lucas Mason Thomas is more than just a success story; he is a living embodiment of what BANKABILITY® stands for. His achievements in amassing such substantial wealth through real estate and achieving both financial and time freedom at such a young age serve as an inspiration to all who seek a life beyond the constraints of traditional 9 to 5 thinking," Peter Diamond, said the President of The American Institute of Bankability Experts and a BANKABILITY® spokesperson.

As part of the BANKABILITY family, Lucas is committed to empowering individuals with the tools and insights needed to achieve their dreams of financial independence and meaningful lives. His story is a powerful reminder that with the right knowledge and action, anyone can transform their financial destiny and enjoy the wealth of time that comes with it using BANKABILITY®.

For more information on how Lucas Mason Thomas can help you achieve your financial and time freedom goals, you can contact him directly by visiting his website at https://www.rhmreal.com .

About BANKABILITY®

BANKABILITY® is at the forefront of financial education and wealth and time management strategies, offering innovative solutions for achieving financial and time independence and properly leveraging self-compounding cash flowing assets. With a concentration on structure, leverage, and strategic asset management, BANKABILITY® empowers individuals to break free from traditional 9 to 5 mindset and financial constraints and embrace a future of freedom and living life to the fullest on their own terms. BANKABILITY® is the best way to properly structure and leverage self-compounding cash flowing assets like residential real estate in order to achieve financial and time freedom as well generational wealth.