New Report Reveals that Tourism Generates Over $76 Billion for Pennsylvania’s Economy and Supports 485,000 Jobs

Governor Shapiro is supporting the nearly 500,000 Pennsylvanians who are a part of the travel and tourism industry by calling for a $15 million increase in funding for tourism in his 2024-25 budget proposal

This major investment in tourism and recreation asset development will drive economic growth, leading to new businesses and jobs and a stronger economy for all Pennsylvanians

Erie, PA – A new report from the Pennsylvania Tourism Office shows the tourism industry in the Commonwealth generated $76.7 billion in economic impact, supported 486,871 jobs, contributed $4.7 billion in state and local taxes, and welcomed 192.4 million visitors in 2022.

The 2022 Economic Impact of Travel and Tourism report provides state, regional, and county level estimates that demonstrate the vital importance of the travel industry to Pennsylvania’s economy. The results of the report were highlighted yesterday by Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary of Tourism Carrie Fischer Lepore at Visit Erie’s Annual Meeting in Erie, PA.

Governor Josh Shapiro understands that the travel and tourism industry touches every Pennsylvanian by creating economic opportunities while increasing the quality of life. He is committed to boosting the industry to create good jobs, strengthen businesses, and attract people to call Pennsylvania home.

Key 2022 results of the report include:

192.4 million visitors , an increase of more than 12 million from 2021

, an increase of from 2021 $76.7 billion in total economic impact

in total economic impact $4.7 billion in state and local taxes

in state and local taxes 486,871 jobs supported , which equates to 1-in-16 jobs in the state

, which equates to in the state A $7.5 billion increase in direct visitor spending to reach $45.4 billion – including hotels, restaurants, retailers and other tourism related businesses.

“This report clearly shows that tourism is a significant economic driver in Pennsylvania that injects billions of dollars into our economy and helps to fund transportation, infrastructure, education, public safety programs and other vital services provided by the Commonwealth,” said Fischer Lepore. “Each household in Pennsylvania would need to pay an additional $880 in taxes to replace the tax dollars generated by the tourism industry which were received by state and local governments in 2022. The Shapiro Administration realizes the crucial role that tourism plays in Pennsylvania’s economy, as evidenced by the proposed $15 million increase in funding in the 2024-25 budget proposal.”

Visitor spending — which supports jobs, income, and business sales — generated $9.6 billion in government revenues. State and local taxes alone tallied $4.65 billion in 2022, an increase of $458 million from 2021.

Overnight visitor spending increased by $4.8 billion, with more than 66 million trips resulting in $28 billion in spending. Overnight visitors spent $419 per person, a $31 increase from 2021; while spending on day trips grew to $17.3 billion.

The Economic Impact of Travel and Tourism report is compiled at the Pennsylvania Tourism Office at DCED with information provide by Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics Company based in Wayne, with data supplied by Longwoods International and STR.

As one of the largest industries in Pennsylvania, Governor Shapiro recognizes the key role tourism plays in the Commonwealth’s economy. Gov. Shapiro’s 2024-25 budget calls for a $15 million increase in funding for tourism. For more information on how the Governor’s proposed budget will create opportunity for all Pennsylvanians, visit Governor Josh Shapiro’s Budget website.

The Pennsylvania Tourism Office, housed within the Department of Community and Economic Development, is dedicated to inspiring travel to Pennsylvania. From iconic attractions to hidden gems, tourism in Pennsylvania helps support the state’s economy and creates jobs for local businesses — all while improving residents’ quality of life.

