FCL Builders Ushers in New Era with a Complete Brand Revitalization

Top-Ranked Industrial Builder Continues to Diversify and Expand Footprint into New Markets

Chicago, IL, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FCL Builders, LLC, a leading industrial builder, today unveiled the most extensive brand refresh since the employee owned and operated company was founded in 1976. The new design honors FCL’s past while celebrating the modern company it has become.

“For more than 45 years, we’ve built our company to thrive as markets fluctuate. Our 11 offices act as a unified and agile construction team; we can leverage talent, resources, and expertise as needed to deliver for our customers whenever and wherever demand arises,” said Christopher Linn, FCL President and CEO. “We’re able to build anywhere in the continental US, so customers who trusted working with us in one region can count on us to deliver that same experience in the next.”

FCL has steadily grown from a Chicago-based builder, to a regional player, and is now an established national firm. Working in partnership with the nation’s top developers and companies, we’ve completed projects for a wide range of brands, including Amazon and Walmart, DHL and FedEx, BMW and Ford Motor Company, Kellogg’s and Kraft. FCL’s specialties include cold storage, data centers, warehousing, distribution, and food processing facilities. In recent years, the company has added life sciences, hospitality, and manufacturing projects to a vast portfolio that recently surpassed 625 million sq. ft. of industrial space delivered to date.

In 2023, FCL ascended to #5 in Engineering News Record’s distribution warehouses category. In addition, a recent independent study resulted in a Great Places to Work® certification, with 96% of FCL’s employees saying they’re proud to work at the company[1].

FCL’s customers and trade partners will see the campaign’s bold new colors featured on the company’s website and on job sites coast to coast; the rollout will brighten FCL vehicle fleets and sales collateral too. “Our specialized teams deliver projects safely, on time and on budget. We maintain a 97% customer retention rate because we consistently provide those fundamentals and build upon them with an exceptional working experience for our customers. The FCL Experience reflects our values and commitment to excellence, it moves beyond saying we care by proving it every day,” said Cory Singer FCL’s Vice President of Business Development & Pre-Construction.

About FCL

FCL is an industrial builder based in Chicago, serving customers nationwide. Founded in 1976, the employee-owned and operated company’s initial operating principles remain intact today: to move business forward, one building and one relationship at a time. We build trust through quality work and an experience built on transparent communication, respect, and the satisfaction of consistently doing what is right for the project and our customer.

FCL specializes in cold storage, food processing, manufacturing, data centers, e-commerce, and warehousing & distribution facilities. The work we do strengthens the nation’s supply chain, modernizes eCommerce, and transforms retail. The FCL Experience we built our name upon aligns world-class service with a 97% customer retention rate, industry-leading pre-construction services, superior building practices, and innovative site design and management practices including brownfield to greenfield remediation. To date, dedicated FCL teams led by 300+ professionals have completed more than 625 million sq. ft. of industrial space nationwide while maintaining the highest level of quality and safety standards in the construction industry.

[1] 2023 Great Places to Work Survey. 240 out of 300 employees (80%) completed the blind survey.

