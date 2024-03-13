Dojo Granted Groundbreaking Patent for AI-Driven Office Optimization Technology
Dojo proudly announces the recent grant of a patent for the AI-powered optimization of architectural office floor plans.
Receiving this patent is a testament to Dojo's pioneering work in pushing the boundaries of what's possible in office design.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dojo (https://dojo.co), a leading AI platform for workplace intelligence and analytics, proudly announces the recent grant of a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the automated optimization of architectural office floor plans. This achievement recognizes Dojo's pioneering work in using artificial intelligence (AI) and generative design to craft workspaces that not only boost productivity and reduce costs, but also encourage a return to the office.
— Dan Goldstern, Co-Founder of Dojo
Generative AI tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, and Google’s Gemini have revolutionized various industries, reshaping how people approach their work. Mirroring the transformative effect, Dojo is poised to redefine the commercial real estate and space planning industries.
By harnessing the power of AI and generative design, Dojo's technology optimizes workplace environments, ensuring office spaces are not only intelligently designed but also prioritize maximum efficiency and significantly boost the employee experience. This approach is representative of a larger trend where AI is being tailored to address distinct challenges, demonstrating its vast potential and versatility in specialized applications.
Dan Goldstern, Co-Founder of Dojo, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Receiving this patent is a testament to Dojo's pioneering work in pushing the boundaries of what's possible in office design. We are proud to lead the charge in leveraging AI and generative design to create workspaces that are not only efficient but also tailored to the unique needs of each organization."
Prof. Nick Cassab of Cornell University College of Architecture, Art, and Planning (AAP) added, "The ability of AI, as demonstrated by Dojo's innovative solution, to evaluate millions of design options is a game-changer. Traditionally, architects might explore only a handful of designs, but with a generative design approach, we now have the capability to consider an expansive range of possibilities. This not only broadens our perspective but also allows for more informed, data-driven decision-making in the creative process. The collaboration between AI and architects, as illustrated by Dojo's approach, is an exciting evolution in the field."
About Dojo
Dojo (https://dojo.co) is a data-driven AI platform that helps the world's leading companies plan their corporate real estate strategy by leveraging workplace data. The platform enables executives to make their real estate footprint more efficient, improve how distributed teams operate together, and track key workplace metrics over time.
David Fishman
Dojo
david@dojo.co
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn