One Source Communications Secures $100 million of Capital to Support Continued Growth
New credit facility led by Post Road Group provides debt capital to support strategic growth initiativesGREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Source Communications (“One Source”), a leading provider of technology lifecycle management for enterprise customers, announced that it has secured a new $100 million debt facility led by Post Road Group (“Post Road”), with participation from Boundary Street Capital (“Boundary Street”) and Encina Private Credit (“Encina”).
One Source secured the debt capital to support internal growth initiatives and continue the company's strategy to acquire highly strategic independent telecom agents. Over the past eighteen months, One Source has supplemented its organic growth initiatives with the completion of 11 telecom agent acquisitions.
“We are thrilled to partner with Post Road Group, Boundary Street, and Encina on this next phase of growth to bring our strong technical capabilities and leading customer success platform to more enterprises that are trying to manage increasingly complex communications and technology environments." said Tim Meng, CEO of One Source.
"One Source has a differentiated strategy for serving enterprises with a robust platform that simplifies management of communications and IT systems and related vendors. We are proud to partner with Boundary Street and Encina to support One Source as they continue to expand their reach” said Gardner Horan, Managing Director at Post Road Group.
About One Source Communications
Based in Greenville, North Carolina, One Source is a managed service provider focusing on implementing and maintaining mission-critical connectivity, infrastructure and cyber security for mid to large enterprises with multi-location operations. The Company offers communications lifecycle management, managed IT, and managed security services. For more information, visit www.onesource.net.
About Post Road Group
Post Road Group is an alternative investment advisory firm with approximately $1.7 billion of assets under management, located in Stamford, CT. Post Road Group originates and executes investments across four distinct but complementary strategies: Corporate, Real Estate Credit, Real Estate Equity and Specialty Finance. Since its founding in 2015, the firm has invested and committed approximately $3.0 billion of capital. Post Road Group’s Corporate Team targets investments in Digital infrastructure, TMT, business services, software and special situations. To learn more, visit www.postroadgroup.com.
About Boundary Street Capital
Boundary Street is a unique private credit investment manager focused on providing flexible capital solutions specifically to lower middle market technology and telecommunications businesses and backed by a team of investment professionals with decades of experience investing in these sectors. Boundary Street seeks to invest credit in durable, recurring revenue businesses providing the mission critical services that will drive economic growth, bridge the digital divide, and keep families and businesses connected. The firm's access to unique cost-effective committed capital positions Boundary Street to support American business while seeking attractive risk-adjusted returns for our investors. To learn more, visit www.boundarystreetcapital.com.
About Encina Private Credit
Encina Private Credit is a specialty finance company that partners with direct lenders to provide enterprise value loans to private equity-sponsored and non-sponsored borrowers. EPC provides credit solutions in the form of priority revolvers, term loans, and DDTLs. To learn more, visit https://privatecredit.encinacapital.com/
OSC
One Source Communications
email us here