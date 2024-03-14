Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar Expands Tri-state Footprint With Opening of New Location in East Brunswick, N.J.
The franchise’s client-first model and full-service offerings support our business objectives and will allow us to provide an enhanced customer experience.”MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar LLC, an independent salon franchisor, announced today the opening of its latest salon in East Brunswick, N.J. The new Middlesex County location is part of Moxie Salon’s rapid expansion in the lucrative hair salon industry, whose U.S. market size was approximately $52.2 billion in 2023, according to an IBISWorld report.
Located at 111 Main Street in East Brunswick, the salon’s opening under the Moxie Salon franchise marks a significant milestone in the business’s evolution. Having operated as HairSpace since 2019, owners Kal and Vaishali Rathod — both New Jersey natives — decided to make a strategic shift, converting to a Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar franchise to leverage the organization’s brand strength and gain access to a broader range of services for their clients.
“The Moxie philosophy aligned perfectly with our own ethos,” says Kal Rathod, who also serves as the Head of HR for an executive search firm in New York. “The franchise’s client-first model and full-service offerings support our business objectives and will allow us to provide an enhanced customer experience.”
“In partnership with Moxie, we’re proud to offer premium hair and beauty services to a community that means so much to us and we’re grateful to be a part of,” notes Vaishali Rathod.
Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar Co-founder Jamie Dunn adds: “We’re pleased to welcome Kal and Vaishali Rathod to the Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar family and appreciate the trust they’ve placed in us to take their business to the next level. We look forward to supporting their growth and wish them abundant success under the Moxie brand.”
Franchisor Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar is seeing high demand from entrepreneurs looking to enter the beauty industry with a strong, established brand and turnkey franchise solution. The company, founded in 2014 by professional stylists and beauty influencers Jenn and Jamie Dunn (aka the “Moxie Twins”), carves out a unique segment in the marketplace by delivering a full-service, accessible, upscale salon experience, where every customer is treated like a red carpet, A-list celebrity — yet at affordable prices.
Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar offers a comprehensive menu of services, including hair and makeup, Goldwell color, signature blowouts, extensions, beauty packages and Moxie Memberships. Salon owners can leverage an exclusive retail opportunity to boost their revenue with in-salon sales of proprietary “Get Moxified” hair care, makeup and styling products.
About Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar
Building on the Moxie Twins' vision, Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar has crafted a unique franchise model focused on providing an affordable luxury salon experience. The company offers a competitive franchise fee with low royalties, a proven training model, online appointment booking system, IT, exclusive territories, national advertising and local digital marketing. Moxie Salon’s data-driven site selection and buildout management helps ensure each salon is strategically located and outfitted to meet the franchise’s high standards for luxury branding and comfort. Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar is rapidly expanding with over 20 salon locations and more than 90 in development along the East Coast. The franchise offers opportunities for entrepreneurs looking to carve out a unique space in the salon industry, even if they have no prior experience. For more information about individual or multi-unit franchise opportunities, visit moxiesalonandbeautybar.com/franchise.
