SystemDomain, Inc. Triumphs at the 20th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity
SystemDomain Named Winner in the 20th Annual Globee® Awards for CybersecurityCHICAGO, IL, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SystemDomain Inc. is thrilled to announce its win at the 20th Annual 2024 Globee Cybersecurity Awards. The Globee® Awards, a leading authority in recognizing business excellence globally, has honored SystemDomain for outstanding innovation and effectiveness in cybersecurity.
The Globee Cybersecurity Awards spotlight the achievements of companies and individuals excelling in risk management, threat detection, cloud security, data privacy, and beyond. This accolade underscores our commitment to securing digital infrastructures and safeguarding against cyber threats.
SystemDomain won Startup Achievement of the Year award for 2024 by The Globee Awards.
SystemDomain's commitment to excellence has been acknowledged through numerous accolades, including:
- The Fast 100 Enterprise for 2023 by US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce
- Rank# 62 for 2023 by INC 5000 in Midwest Region as Fastest Growing Private Companies
- Rank# 1354 for 2023 by INC 5000 as America's Fastest Growing Private Companies
- The Fast 50 by NMSDC 2022
- Gold Award as fastest growing Cyber Security Firm: Cyber Security Excellence Award for 2018
- Top 20 Most promising Cyber Security Solution Provider 2017 by "Silicon India"
- OMNIKAL's OMNI500 Top Businesses for 2017
San Madan, President of Globee Awards, commends the winners: “Congratulations to the 2024 victors for their pivotal role in fortifying our digital world. Your dedication and ingenuity not only contribute to advancing cybersecurity but also inspire the community to strive for excellence. We’re honored to celebrate your success.”
“Anil Garg, CISO, of SystemDomain expresses gratitude: “Receiving this award from the Globee Awards validates our innovative efforts and unwavering dedication to customer security. This acknowledgment fuels our ongoing commitment to excellence in cybersecurity.”
The judging panel, comprising more than 580 experts from around the world, highlights the award’s prestige and the exceptional quality of the winners.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
About SystemDomain, Inc.
SystemDomain is a global information technology and consulting services company headquartered in Chicago, IL. With a focus on Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital Transformation, Cloud Services, Data Analytics, and Professional Services, SystemDomain empowers its customers, clients, and partners with an unbeatable portfolio of solutions. By leveraging critical trends such as big data & analytics, social business, and security, SystemDomain ensures its clients stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape. Additionally, SystemDomain offers offshore software development and support centers, providing cost-effective and reliable services to its clients. Renowned software companies worldwide have partnered with SystemDomain to integrate and implement their solutions across various industries.
