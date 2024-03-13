Georgia: Khashuri to get improved access to drinking water and sanitation services, thanks to EU

Residents of Khashuri, Georgia, and surrounding villages will soon be able to enjoy improved access to drinking water and sanitation services, thanks to an EU-funded project. More than 60km of water supply networks have already been built, announced the project.

This initiative supports the rehabilitation and expansion of water supply and associated infrastructure in Khashuri and neighbouring settlements. Water is currently only supplied a few hours per day and wastewater is discharged without treatment into a transboundary river, negatively affecting the environment, the local livelihood and the health of populations.

The project’s goal is to guarantee a continuous 24/7 supply of drinking water and provide access to high-quality sanitation services.

Construction works for the rehabilitation and expansion of the water supply and associated infrastructure in Khashuri were officially launched in 2023.

The project is implemented by the state-owned operator of water and wastewater infrastructure, the United Water Supply Company of Georgia (UWSCG), and co-financed by the European Union (EU) and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD).

The European Union’s contribution to the project is a €7.15m grant.

