European Union Visitors Programme: Ukrainians invited to apply now to participate in 2025

The European Union Visitor’s Programme (EUVP) invites Ukrainians to apply for study visits to European institutions in 2025.

The European Union Visitors Programme (EUVP) is an individual visitors’ programme, established by the European Parliament and the European Commission in 1974.

It organises 5-8-day tailor-made study visits to meet Members of the European Parliament, officials from EU Institutions, and other EU stakeholders. A typical EUVP study tour lasts five days in Brussels and may be extended to include Strasbourg.

Participants will normally have completed their university education or equivalent training and will have already gained some years of professional experience. Basic knowledge of EU Institutions is required and a sufficiently good command of English or French to allow active participation in meetings.

Ukrainian citizens with a career-related interest in the EU are invited to apply. Ideal candidates, aged 25-35, are professionals in a field where their EUVP experience will enhance their understanding of the EU and contribute positively to their chosen career path (political milieus, government/parliamentary officials, media, civil society actors, trade unionists, academics and think tankers). The EUVP is not open for students, nor for private sector lawyers, industrialists, bankers, etc.

The candidates do not have to reside in Ukraine to be eligible for the EUVP visit.

Travel and per diem costs are covered by the EUVP.

The deadline for applications is 21 March.

