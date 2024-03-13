Oregon DEQ reopens Clean Vehicle Rebate Program on April 3

Statewide, OR—The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality today announced it will reopen the Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program from April 3 through June 3, 2024. Based on past program participation and limited funds, projections show the program will be oversubscribed and must close on June 4, 2024. Any vehicles purchased or leased either before April 3, 2024, or on or after June 4, 2024, are not eligible to apply for the rebate. Program rules require DEQ to suspend rebates once funds are depleted.

Applicants have six months from date of purchase or lease to apply for rebates. After the program reopens, the remaining fund balance can be tracked by visiting the Available Rebate Funding web page throughout 2024. If funds are depleted sooner than expected, approved applications will go on a waiting list, to be paid once DEQ receives its next financial allotment in early spring 2025.

“Transitioning Oregon drivers to electric vehicles is a crucial part of the state’s overall climate plan . Electric vehicles reduce air pollution and help improve air quality and public health,” said DEQ Air Quality Division Administrator Ali Mirzakhalili. “We’ve seen fantastic success in EV adoption with the Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program. It’s a great way to lower the costs when purchasing or leasing those vehicles, especially for low- and moderate-income households.”

Last year, DEQ suspended the rebate program when there were more applicants than funds. The remaining approved rebate applications were placed on a waiting list, which the agency is currently processing.

DEQ offers two rebates . Oregon residents, businesses, non-profits and government agencies may apply for one or both of the following:

• Standard Rebate: Up to $2,500 for the purchase or lease of a new battery electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle with a base MSRP under $50,000, or a new zero-emission motorcycle. This rebate is open to all applicants.

• Charge Ahead Rebate: Up to $7,500 for the purchase or lease of a new battery electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle or $5,000 for the purchase or lease of a used battery electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. In both cases, the original base MSRP must be under $50,000. This is open to low- and moderate-income households with a total household income of less than 400% of the federal poverty guideline. To determine Charge Ahead Rebate eligibility, check DEQ’s Income Eligibility Calculator .

Low- and moderate-income households can prequalify for the Charge Ahead Rebate by completing the application . Although electric vehicles purchased or leased before April 3, 2024, or on or after June 4, 2024 will not receive state rebates and will not be placed on a waiting list, they may still qualify for federal tax credits .

The Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program receives at least $12 million a year, or 45% of the state’s Vehicle Privilege Tax . It covers all program costs, including rebates, program administration and community engagement.

A variety of state agencies and public electric utilities offer savings on EV purchases or charging infrastructure. The Go Electric Oregon website lists available incentives and provides helpful information for potential electric vehicle buyers and lessees.

Please contact https://evrebate.oregon.gov/contact-us with questions about the Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program. To receive program updates by email, register at https://ordeq.org/OCVRPSignUp.

Media contact:

Susan C. Mills, DEQ public affairs specialist, Susan.Mills@deq.oregon.gov, 503-956-9648

