An Epic Journey of Good Versus Evil in Fantasy Novel "The Blue Orb" by Susan Vivian
EINPresswire.com/ -- Embark on a thrilling adventure with the release of this book, "The Blue Orb." This captivating fantasy novel follows the courageous journey of Jasmine, a young woman determined to stop a coven of vile witches from wielding ultimate power with the Blue Orb, a mystical artifact capable of amplifying a magician's abilities.
In "The Blue Orb," readers are introduced to Jasmine, who seeks the assistance of the powerful wizard Zarcon to ruin the evil plans of the witches. With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, Jasmine and Zarcon set out on a perilous quest to locate Donavan, another ally crucial to their mission. As Jasmine and Zarcon traverse through treacherous lands, they encounter formidable monsters and face off against wolves under the witches' control. Along the way, members of Zarcon's brave group make the ultimate sacrifice, highlighting the stakes of their quest.
At its core, "The Blue Orb" is a tale of resilience and determination, showcasing the unwavering resolve of Jasmine and Zarcon as they unite against overwhelming odds. Through their journey, the novel explores themes of friendship, courage, and the enduring battle between good and evil.
About the Author
Suzy Vivian is a passionate storyteller who holds a master's degree in Public Health from the University of Utah. Born and raised in Utah, she has called it home throughout her life and currently resides in Layton with her beloved cat, Tazy. Time spent with family and friends is one of her greatest pleasures.With a vivid imagination and a love for crafting engaging narratives, Vivian is the author behind the captivating fantasy novel, "The Blue Orb." Currently, she is hard at work on a sequel to her debut novel, eager to continue the enthralling saga of Jasmine and Donavan. Their enduring love story holds a special place in her heart, and she is excited to delve deeper into their adventures. In addition to her work on "The Blue Orb" series, Vivian is also exploring new worlds and characters in her latest books, "Monsters in the Mist" and "Neberon Comes." With each story, she invites readers to embark on thrilling journeys filled with magic, mystery, and unforgettable characters.
The inspiration behind writing this book stems from a journey born from a lifelong love affair with literature and a challenge that sparked a new creative endeavor. As an avid reader, she has always found solace and excitement within the pages of science fiction and fantasy novels. Authors like J.R.R. Tolkien, Stephen King, Dean Koontz, George R.R. Martin, and Terry Pratchett have been her guiding lights, igniting her imagination and fueling her passion for the genre. While she would never dare to compare herself to these literary giants, they instilled in her a deep appreciation for storytelling and the power of the written word. Despite harboring a desire to write her own book, she hesitated to take the leap into the realm of authorship.
It was a challenge from her husband at the time that finally spurred her into action. Encouraged by his belief in her writing abilities, she decided to embrace the challenge and embark on the adventure of crafting her own novel. Drawing from her experiences as a student pursuing a Master's Degree at the University of Utah, she dove headfirst into the creative process. What ensued was a journey filled with excitement and discovery. As she delved into the world of "The Blue Orb," the story seemed to unfold before her, almost as if it had a life of its own. The tale of Jasmine and Donavan, their quest to save the world from evil, and the blossoming romance between them captivated her imagination and fueled her passion for storytelling.
Message from the Author
“I wrote the book hoping it would make someone happy and excited to escape reality for just a few hours. Fantasy novels have made my life richer for having read them. I’m hoping my book will do the same for others.”
In addition to her literary endeavors, Suzy has been an active participant in various promotional activities to share her work with audiences around the world. Previous appearances include:
• The Write Way Podcast with Suzy Vivian with Logan Crawford as interviewer.
• This Week in America with Ric Bratton.
• Nikki Marie Radio Show: With author Suzy Vivian as she discusses life and her new book, S02 E58
• Recently participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford and answered questions about her book, "The Blue Orb". (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yk6P8XAa3vg )
Join Jasmine and Zarcon on their quest to save the world from the clutches of evil and discover the power of hope and perseverance in the face of adversity. "The Blue Orb" is available for purchase at amazon.com or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Blue-Orb-Suzy-Vivian/dp/1956895086
Luna Harrington
