Refine Intelligence Recognized in Chartis Research's Financial Crime and Compliance 50 Ranking

Chartis Research selected Refine Intelligence as #30 on its new FCC50 ranking, and recognized the company with its Good Behavior Modeling Award.

TEL AVIV, AND NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Refine Intelligence today announced its selection by Chartis Research, a prominent analyst firm, for inclusion in its Financial Crime and Compliance 50 (FCC50) Ranking. This prestigious acknowledgment reflects Refine Intelligence's commitment to innovation in financial crime prevention and compliance.

The FCC50 report is a comprehensive analysis conducted by Chartis Research, evaluating vendors at the forefront of combating financial crime. It serves as a vital resource for industry professionals, shedding light on the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in the field.

Refine Intelligence debuted straight into the #30 spot in the FCC50 Ranking, a testament to the company's impact on the financial crime fighting industry. Additionally, Refine has been recognized with the Good Behavior Modeling Award, highlighting its outstanding contribution and the appreciation of the company’s game-changing approach of detecting the genuine life stories behind good customers’ abnormal activity.

"Refine Intelligence’s top 30 placement and Good Behavior Modeling award in Chartis' inaugural Financial Crime and Compliance50 report reflect its approach to solving long-standing market challenges,” said Nick Vitchev, Research Director at Chartis. “By shifting the focus around how good behavior is understood, it has introduced an intriguing innovation that perfectly embodies the nature and direction of the current market.”

"We are delighted to be recognized by Chartis Research in the FCC50 Ranking," said Uri Rivner, CEO and Co-founder of Refine Intelligence. "Refine is commitment to delivering unique and innovative solutions that empower banks to combat financial crime effectively by ‘catching the good guys.’"

Download the full FCC50 report here: https://www.chartis-research.com/financial-crime/7947142/financial-crime-and-compliance50-2024

About Refine Intelligence

Refine Intelligence has developed a novel approach to help banks reduce the growing operational costs of financial crime. Most AML alerts are triggered by legitimate life stories such as buying/ selling a house or car, paying tuition or renovation projects. Refine offers an advanced customer engagement platform for collecting transaction context; and an AI solution that automatically identifies the legitimate customer activity behind transaction monitoring alerts. These unique “greenflagging” solutions allow AML teams to rapidly clear away false alarms and focus on activities that are really unexplained. Additional playbooks are available for EDD, scams, check fraud and other areas. Founded by tech veterans in fighting financial crime, Refine Intelligence is backed by Glilot Capital Partners, SYN Ventures, Fin Capital and Valley Ventures. To learn more, visit www.refineintelligence.com.

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Its mission is to support banks, tech vendors, investment managers and insurers with independent research and advice on all aspects of risk, compliance and financial technology. With its strong customer relationships and deep technology expertise, it is uniquely able to map market trends and vendor landscapes in financial risk, trading, credit, financial crime, GRC, insurance and energy.

Refine Intelligence: Catching the Good Guys in AML